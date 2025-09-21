Andre Agassi is clearly enjoying his new role at the 2025 Laver Cup and has appeared unusually energetic over the past two days, which is not often the case for him. He recently explained the reason behind his extra “animated” behavior during the event.

Agassi took over from John McEnroe as captain of Team World at this year’s Laver Cup, while former French pro Yannick Noah replaced Bjorn Borg as captain of Team Europe. The tournament began in San Francisco on September 20, featuring top players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Joao Fonseca, Holger Rune, and others.

After Day 1 of action, Andre Agassi attended a press conference alongside his team member, Francisco Cerundolo, and spoke candidly. During the session, one journalist asked the American:

"Andre, I don't know if I've ever seen you so animated. You're up out of the chair. Just talk about your energy."

Agassi replied that he realized he had some “boggled up sh*t” during his playing days that he hadn’t expressed, which was the reason behind his extra energy now. Notably, he was seen sharing chest bumps with Cerundolo and Fritz and reacting enthusiastically when Fonseca secured a win for them against Flavio Cobolli.

"It's a new experience for me too," Andre Agassi said. "I was asked before this, What do you think you're going to be like? I said, I barely know what I'm like every day, let alone doing something I've never done before, right?"

"I guess what I'm starting to realize is I had a lot of boggled sh*t in me when I played, and I didn't let it out, and I directed it at one person. So I always had what's appearing to me to be a pretty damn deep intensity, focus, and competitiveness," he added.

The former World No. 1 also mentioned that he was doing his best to support his team with his energy. However, he admitted that the new version of himself had actually taken him by “surprise.”

Andre Agassi-led Team World holds impressive lead over Team Europe at Laver Cup 2025

Taylor Fritz and Andre Agassi pictured at the 2025 Laver Cup | Image Source: Getty

Team World, led by Andre Agassi, struggled on the first day of the 2025 Laver Cup, managing to score just one point initially.

Joao Fonseca earned the team’s lone singles victory by defeating Team Europe’s Flavio Cobolli, while Reilly Opelka fell to Casper Ruud, and Alex Michelsen lost to Jakub Mensik. In doubles, Carlos Alcaraz and Mensik secured a strong win over Taylor Fritz and Michelsen, bringing the overall score to 3-1 by the end of the day.

Team World bounced back strongly on the second day, winning all of their matches. Alex de Minaur started with an impressive victory over Alexander Zverev, followed by Francisco Cerundolo defeating Holger Rune. Fritz then beat Alcaraz, and De Minaur teamed up with Michelsen to win their doubles match against Ruud and Rune. Each of these wins was worth two points, bringing their total to 9-3.

