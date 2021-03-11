"I would love to do it again" - Roger Federer on marrying wife Mirka

Roger Federer made a winning return to tennis on Wednesday, beating Great Britain's Dan Evans in three sets to advance to the last-eight stage in Doha. The Swiss' movement looked just as good as ever; he seems to have benefitted from the extended break, which helped him recuperate from his injuries and get a fresh perspective on his career.

In one of his recent media interactions, Roger Federer opened up on how well his family supported him in his time away from the tour last year. In particular, he spoke eagerly about the importance of his relationship with his wife Mirka.

"It was the right thing to do, I was very happy," Roger Federer replied when asked about his marriage to Mirka. "We had a wonderful wedding, I would love to do it again."

"It felt really good," he added. "It meant so much to me in a positive way."

Roger Federer married Mirka (née Vavrinec) on 11 April 2009 in a small ceremony at Basel, surrounded by his family and close friends. The relationship between Federer and Mirka has been well-documented over the years.

Mirka, herself a professional tennis player in her early years, sacrificed her own career to travel with Federer when he was young. She has supported the Swiss maestro at every juncture of his career, and has even acted as his manager at times.

"It's always nice to be home, we're road warriors if you want" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer started his comeback on a winning note

Roger Federer was dearly missed by the tennis world last year. But the Swiss did not mind his absence from the tour, as he admitted that it was nice to be home for once.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Roger Federer has barely had the chance to be with his family and kids for more than three or four months at a time. So it's no surprise that the 39-year-old was happy to be given the chance to spend time with his wife and kids.

"It was nice to be home in 2020," Federer said. "I’ve always been on the road from January to November, I’m on world tour the entire time. So when we get a bit off time, regardless of if we want it or not, it's always nice to be home. We’re road warriors if you want, all of us."