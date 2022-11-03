"I love everyone going for a fun, kinda quirky look and then Djokovic with a smile like he’s about to try murder you" - Tennis fans react to ATP Finals promotional poster

Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Andrey Rublev will play at the ATP Finals that gets underway in Turin on November 13.

The entire lineup of players competing in the year-ending championships was recently released by the ATP tour with a promotional poster. Fans couldn't help but react to the unique pose that each player struck. Novak Djokovic’s photo was one that gained a lot of attention among the pack.

"How good is this going to be?!" tweeted the ATP Tour while releasing the promotional poster of the ATP Finals.

"Why does Nole looks like from the horror movie “ smile” (2022)," a fan tweeted in response.

"This just screams Images that precede unfortunate events," another fan wrote.

"I only see one GOAT among these guys,” another fan wrote.

“I love everyone going for a fun, kinda quirky look and then Djokovic with a smile like he’s about to try murder you,” another handle wrote.

"I'm honestly really psyched about this lineup," one user wrote.

"You had no job making nole that scary come on," one tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic is set to face Karen Khachanov in the third round at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Paris Masters 2022

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, meanwhile, is set to face off against World No. 19 Karen Khachanov in the third round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, the Serbian beat Maxime Cressy 7-6(1), 6-4 in a tight match.

"It was very intense, just a lot of pressure," Djokovic said at his second-round post-match conference.

"When you play someone that serves this well — first and second serve — you don't have much room to relax and maybe play kind of a softer few games. You just have to be on your toes all the time. Credit to him for serving big in some big moments. I had my chances [in the] first set to break him, second as well," he added.

Khachanov, on his part, swatted aside Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-1 in the first round. He then took on Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round, finishing off the match with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.

The Serbian leads Karen Khachanov 7-1 in the head-to-head and is in great form to take the win.

