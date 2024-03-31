"I love their love" - Caroline Wozniacki delighted by daughter Olivia and son James enjoying each other's company in children's park

Caroline Wozniacki recently took her daughter Olivia and son James out to the park on a sunny day over the weekend.

Wozniacki finished her 2024 Miami Open campaign with a second-round loss against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina. Wozniacki started her effort against Kalinina on a positive note as she secured the opening set, but the Ukrainian bounced back to win the match 5-7, 7-5, 6-4.

Wozniacki had defeated France's Clara Burel in the opening round. This was notably her 13th campaign at Miami Gardens since turning pro in 2005. She recorded her best performance at the event in 2017 by ending second-best to Johanna Konta.

After her latest exit, Wozniacki has turned her attention to her kids. She is married to former NBA star David Lee and the couple are blessed with a two-year-old daughter named Olivia and a son named James, who is just one.

Both Olivia and James often appear in Wozniacki's social media updates. The tennis icon recently posted on Instagram about the two having fun on the slides at a park. To begin with, she posted a video of the two siblings gliding down a children's slide.

Wozniacki asked the netizens to turn the sound of their devices on while watching the video so that they could hear Olivia and James chortling.

"I love their love! Sound on," she captioned the video.

The 33-year-old then posted adorable pictures of James and Olivia separately.

Screenshots of Caroline Wozniacki's recent Instagram stories.

Caroline Wozniacki: "I like to train early, I practice early, then I have the afternoon with Olivia and James"

Caroline Wozniacki quit tennis in January 2020 to start her family with David Lee. However, she came out of retirement in August 2023 and has been competing on the WTA Tour since then.

She returned to the Australian Open this season for the first time in four years, but she could only make it as far as the second round.

Notably, she had flown to the Happy Slam with her husband Lee and her kids Olivia and James. In a press conference during her stay in Melbourne, she briefly touched upon her day-to-day life with the kids around.

"I travel with my kids everywhere. They're at an age where you can move them around. It's a lot of fun to be able to share these memories with them. I like to train early, so when I have a practice day, I practice early, then I have the afternoon with them [Olivia and James]," Caroline Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki's solitary Grand Slam triumph notably came at the Australian Open back in 2018.