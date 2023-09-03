"I would love to the opportunity to have both of them" - David Ferrer eager to have Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in Spain's Davis Cup squad

David Ferrer is eager to work with both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the Spanish Davis Cup team.

At the end of last year, the Spanish tennis federation (RFET) announced that former World No. 3 Ferrer was taking charge as the country's new Davis Cup captain. He replaced Sergi Bruguera, who took charge in 2018 and led Spain to their sixth Davis Cup title a year later.

Ferrer signed a three-year agreement to captain Spain and was officially presented in his new role in Madrid in December 2022. He has a lot of experience in the premier international men's team event, having won the title three times (2008, 2009, and 2011) in his career and finishing as the runner-up once (2012).

In a recent interview, Ferrer spoke about his experience so far as Spain's Davis Cup captain.

"It's hard to say [how the first few months as the captain have been] because I haven't officially debuted yet. I am watching matches, talking to the players and getting to know them, although I already knew many," he told MARCA.

Having received a wild card into the Finals in 2023, Spain are scheduled to be in Davis Cup action later this month. Ferrer has named four players in his squad so far — Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Marcel Granollers, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Explaining his team selection, the Spaniard said:

"Of course, of course [the list of four names I gave is clear], because it depends on each person's fitness level. I have tried to call up established tennis players like Alcaraz, Bautista, Granollers and Davidovich. Carreno [Busta] is not [in the team] due to injury," he said.

Ferrer further stated that his dream, both as a coach and as a fan, is to see both Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in the same team.

"Yes [my dream is to bring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz together as a coach], without a doubt. But not only as captain but as a fan and also for the tournament. That this competition had these two world-class players," he said.

"Rafa is the best in the history of our country and one of the best ever. And Carlos is on his way to being one of them. I would love to have and live the opportunity to have both of them," he added.

Spain are placed in Group C and this will be in action in Valencia, which is where Ferrer resides. The 41-year-old disclosed that he was excited to make his official debut in familiar surroundings.

"More than special [to debut on the bench in Valencia], I would say it is better. In the end, I am captain, it is not the same feeling as when you are a player. But it is always better to play at home because you have the public in your favor and the people of Valencia like sport. If you have to choose, better to do it in Spain than somewhere else," he opined.

"It would be amazing" - Feliciano Lopez on both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz

Feliciano Lopez is the tournament director for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

Feliciano Lopez, who is serving as the tournament director for the 2023 Davis Cup finals, shares David Ferer's views about having both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in the Spanish team.

At a press conference earlier this year, Lopez said that while he would be "super happy" if Nadal and Alcaraz could play together in the tournament, it was too early to make a call as Nadal is undergoing rehabilitation following persistent injury troubles.

"Well, I think Rafa [Rafael Nadal] is now going through a rehab process. I think he's doing well. I was talking to him just recently. He told me everything is going well," he said. (via tennis-infinity)

"But I don't really know if he's planning to play the Davis Cup. If this is going to happen, I'll be super happy because that will be a dream for David as a captain and for us as a nation to see Carlos and Rafa together playing for Spain. It would be amazing," he added.

The 41-year-old further stated that it was too early to make any calls about Nadal taking part in the Davis Cup this year.

"I think it's too early to say, honestly. I just wish Rafa a speedy recovery. I hope Carlos also will be able to play in Valencia. The most important thing is that Spain will qualify for the Final 8 in Malaga," he expressed.

