"I love Rafa, and what’s not to love" - Martina Navratilova hits back at fan for suggesting she wasn't a fan of Rafael Nadal following his US Open 4R defeat to Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal's defeat to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday came as a shock to many as the Spaniard was tipped to beat the American and keep his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam title alive.

That said, fans, fellow players, and pundits were all ecstatic with Tiafoe's win as he has emerged as the home favorite to become the first man since Andy Roddick in 2003 to win the New York Major.

Martina Navratilova was commentating on her compatriot's match against Nadal along with Jim Courier for Amazon. One fan took to social media to suggest that the 18-time Major winner was not a fan of the Spaniard, prompting her to reply.

"What are you talking about? I love Rafa, and what’s not to love? Happy for Francis, sad for Rafa. Get over yourself," she tweeted.

In a different tweet, she thanked another fan for her compliment on her commentary, stating that the match was an enjoyable one, which made her job easy.

"Great matches are easy to call, but thanks," she said.

"When the competition start, my level went down" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal bid goodbye to the 2022 US Open in the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal was aiming for his fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York this fortnight. Many tipped him as the favorite to win, owing to Novak Djokovic's absence. However, the Mallorcan has made a fourth-round exit to bring an end to his quest for a third Major win this year, following his Australian Open and French Open triumphs.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Nadal admitted that while he practiced at a high level throughout the tournament, he could not bring the same intensity during the matches. He was quick to add that it was not an excuse, instead praising Frances Tiafoe for the manner of his win.

"I have been practicing well the week before, honestly. But then when the competition start, my level went down. That's the true. For some reason, I don't know, mental issues in terms of a lot of things happened the last couple of months. Maybe. But doesn't matter," he said.

"At the end the only thing that happened is we went to the fourth round of the US Open and I faced a player that was better than me. And that's why I am having a plane back home. All the credit to him, without a doubt. That's the true. He did a lot of things well," he added.

