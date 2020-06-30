I love Roger Federer but my game resembles Novak Djokovic's, says teenage wonderkid

Young American Brandon Nakashima talked about his childhood idols and who he has modeled his game after.

The teenager also talked about his experience of training with Rafael Nadal.



Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are two of the most successful players in the history of men's tennis. They have won 20 and 17 Grand Slams respectively, to occupy two of the top three spots in the all-time title leaderboard.

It makes sense then that the two legends would be idolized by the youngsters coming through the ranks. And one such talented youngster is 18-year-old Brandon Nakashima.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic: The torchbearers of tennis excellence

With 362 and 287 wins respectively, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have the most Grand Slam match wins in the Open Era. Their 28 and 34 Masters 1000 titles in the tournament category are only surpassed by all-time leader Rafael Nadal (35).

Roger Federer has been the epitome of sustained excellence and longevity during the course of a 22-year professional career. The Swiss legend's is considered by many to be the embodiment of poetry; his fluid all-court game appeals to fans across all ages and locations.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is one of the best counter-punchers the sport has ever produced. The current World No. 1 may not be the most aesthetic player around, but he is mighty effective with his relentless defence, killer two-handed backhand and supreme mental resilience.

I adore Roger Federer, but I have modelled my game on Novak Djokovic: Brandon Nakashima

Novak Djokovic (left) and Roger Federer

Brandon Nakashima is one of the most highly touted junior players right now, having reached the US Open boys' semifinals last year. In an interaction with UBI Tennis, the young American was asked about his childhood tennis idols - and he had no qualms in naming Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"I've always liked to see Federer play, but I think my game is more like Djokovic's," Nakashima said.

Brandon Nakashima also spoke about his experience of practicing with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's Big 3 peer Rafael Nadal, saying that he warmed up with the Spanish left-hander at the Wimbledon juniors.

"A couple of years ago I was playing Wimbledon juniors, and I met Rafa while he warmed up for one of his matches. It was a great experience; he was obviously focused on meeting, but he was really nice and respectful towards me. Before then I had never played with anyone who had shots so coiled both on the forehand and on the backhand! "

When asked who after the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic he sees as the next Grand Slam champion, Nakashima took the names of Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“Among the current Top 10, I believe that Medvedev and Tsitsipas have the best chance of winning Slams. Among us young people, however, the NextGen, I find that Shapovalov has a good game, and Auger-Aliassime also has a good chance of doing well."