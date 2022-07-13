"I love seeing him so relaxed & happy especially after Wimbledon! This is what we love to see" - Tennis fans react to video of Rafael Nadal dancing while on vacation

Tennis fans were thrilled to see a different side to Rafael Nadal, reacting to a recent video of the Spaniard showing his dance moves while on vacation. Nadal has been on holiday on the Spanish island of Formentera for the past few days, soon after his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury.

Earlier this week, the Spaniard was seen riding a jet ski and enjoying himself with some of his friends. Nadal is nursing an abdominal tear he suffered during Wimbledon, ruling him out of action for a few more days.

While the 22-time Grand Slam champion is using his time off from tennis in a relaxed manner, his fans had some interesting reactions to his moves on the dance floor and were happy to see him have some fun.

"OMG!! A new clip of Rafa dancing!! I love seeing him so relaxed & happy especially after Wimbledon! This is what we love to see," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Nadal's Wimbledon withdrawal puts paid to his chances of a calendar Grand Slam this season, after he won the Australian Open and French Open. However, he is still unbeaten in Grand Slams this year, with a win-loss record of 19-0 at the Majors. He will aim to improve that record come the US Open in late August, but for now, the Spaniard is focused on recovering and recharging his batteries.

"Fair to say there are 3 Rafa's...The Bull on court - Ruthless, The gem off the court (but on tour) - shy empathetic polite and wise, The kid off the Tour - enjoying life to the fullest coming across as any guy next door. The best part," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another fan expressed a special wish to see both Nadal and Novak Djokovic dancing.

"It's crazy what Rafa's doing right now" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Former US Open Andy Roddick reserved high praise for Rafael Nadal, expressing disbelief at his ability to keep winning big titles despite repeated injury troubles. Roddick feels the fact that the Spaniard is still going strong is 'just crazy.'

"You know it's crazy what Rafa's doing right now with maybe like one foot and and you know limping to 14 Roland Garros titles just it's just crazy," Roddick said during a recent interview.

"I was one of the guys who said there's no way Rafa can play as hard and as physical as he does and last past 30. So dummy me he's still winning slams this year he's at 22 now," he added.

The Spaniard has moved into the No. 3 spot in the ATP rankings after the Wimbledon Championships. If he recovers in time to be fit for the American hardcourt swing, he will have many ranking points to earn until the end of the season, after missing the entire second half of the season last year. The 36-year-old last played at the US Open in 2019, when he won his fourth title at the New York Major. He has missed the last two editions of the US Open.

