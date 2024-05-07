Serena Williams has fondly revisited attending the Met Gala in 2017 and 2023. In 2017, the former WTA World No. 1 attended the glamorous fashion event while pregnant with daughter Olympia, and last year, she attended the event while she was pregnant with Adira.

The 23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner was also in attendance at this year's Met Gala. This time around, Williams wore a gold foil-laminated taffeta dress she created in collaboration with Balenciaga. It took a whopping 150 hours to finish the outfit.

During her presence at the event on Monday, May 6, she spoke to Vogue and reminisced about attending the Met Gala in 2017 and 2023. According to Williams, she will always cherish her presence at these two editions of the event.

"Attending the Met Gala while pregnant with Olympia in 2017—and just last year with Adira—will always hold a special place in my heart," Williams told Vogue.

The 42-year-old went on to delve deep into her feelings from her 2017 and 2023 appearances at the Met Gala.

"Embracing my pregnancy on the red carpet allowed me to feel empowered and radiant, while sharing the beauty of motherhood. I also just love to think that both my girls have been with me to the Met Gala," Williams added.

Serena Williams revealed her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Williams' 2023 Met Gala attendance was of more significance compared to her past appearances at the event. This was due to her and husband Alexis Ohanian's collective decision to announce her second pregnancy at the prestigious fashion event.

The former WTA World No. 1 proudly flaunted her baby bump at last year's Met Gala in a black Balenciaga gown, while Ohanian accompanied her sporting a black tuxedo. On their way to the event, Ohanian revealed Williams' second pregnancy via a social media post.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it, and Olympia Ohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian went on to do a special gender reveal later on and the power couple finally welcomed daughter Adira River to the world on August 22, 2023. Again, the Reddit co-founder took to social media to share the news with the world.

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. Serena Williams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT (Greatest Mother of All Time). Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced Olympia Ohanian to her baby sister," Ohanian wrote in an Instagram post.

