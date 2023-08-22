"Serena Williams, you're the Greatest Mother Of All Time" - American welcomes second child with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams gave birth to her second daughter, named Adira River Ohanian. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion revealed the news in a TikTok on Tuesday, August 22.

Williams announced her pregnancy earlier this year and shared a few weeks back that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian were expecting a baby girl.

Adira is the couple's second child together, after daughter Olympia. Ohanian also took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child, calling his wife the greatest mother of all time, or "GMOAT".

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister," Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post read.

Serena Williams previously gave birth to her first daughter Olympia in 2017, two months before her marriage to Alexis Ohanian. The American was famously pregnant when she won the Australian Open in 2017, beating sister Venus Williams in the final.

Serena Williams on preparing for the arrival of her second child

Serena WIlliams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams stated not long back that she was excited for the arrival of her second baby.

Speaking in a video on her YouTube channel posted in August, Williams discussed her mid-pregnancy mental state during a “Pre-Push Party” hosted by her friends and her sister. The 41-year-old stated that she was experiencing a plethora of emotions as she prepared to welcome her second child into the world.

"Baby number two is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting, so... I'm feeling excited about it, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above," Williams said. "Yeah we're ready, actually not quite ready today!"

The former World No. 1 added that she needed a few important items like a crib and a changing table, but that she was mentally ready for the arrival of her baby daughter.

"I need another week, I don't have the crib, the changing table... And a plethora of other things. Mentally? Ishhh, I think [I'm ready]? I don't know," she added.

Williams retired from tennis in 2022, with the US Open being her final tournament. She reached the third round of the New York Major after defeating Danka Kovinic and then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. Here, the American lost to eventual quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

The American also competed in the women's doubles tournament at the US Open with her sister Venus Williams. The duo lost to the Czech pair of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

Serena Williams' final season in 2022 saw her end with three wins out of seven singles matches.

