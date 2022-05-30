"I love the Warriors, Steph Curry and that team is one of the best we are ever going to see" - Coco Gauff after reaching French Open quarterfinal

After booking her second consecutive Roland Garros quarterfinal on Sunday, Coco Gauff revealed her admiration for Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors NBA team.

Gauff, 18, has been on a roll this week in Paris, reeling off four consecutive straight-set wins, including two bagel sets. On Sunday, she beat Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0 to return to the Roland Garros last eight for the second straight year.

In her press conference following the Mertens win, Gauff professed her love for the Golden State Warriors, who have reached the NBA Finals for the sixth time in nine years. The Warriors will play the Boston Celtics in the Finals.

"I love the Warriors. I really do. I think Steph Curry and that team is really one of the best teams we are ever going to see," Gauff said.

She also added that she was rooting for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of their semifinals against the Celtics. Gauff wrote 'Heat' on the camera after her victory on Sunday, but hours later, the Heat lost Game 7 to the Celtics 100-96 to miss out on the NBA Finals.

"I feel like, really, I do believe we are going to win, and I think whoever -- I hope, not even going to put that possibility out there, but I think whoever wins this game is going to win the championship," she said.

Speaking about her improved performances on clay, Gauff said that she has learnt from "tough" losses.

"I definitely feel confident on the court," she said. "I feel like it really suits my game. The previous tournaments this clay season, I had some good wins but it wasn't really any outstanding results. I feel like it gave me a lot to learn from, and I think I'm taking those tough matches that I lost this season and really learning from them, and I guess showing that I'm doing better."

"If I do play against her the second time, hopefully this time it goes my way" - Coco Gauff on her quarterfinal opponent Sloane Stephens

Coco Gauff will meet a familiar opponent, Sloane Stephens, on Tuesday for a place in the Roland Garros semifinals. The last time the two met at a Grand Slam was at the 2021 US Open, where Gauff was beaten in straight sets.

Speaking about the pair's last Major meeting, Gauff said she was a bundle of nerves and was unable to handle expectations from fans.

"I think last time I played her I was super nervous going into the match," said Gauff. "Not because it was Sloane. Just because we were on Ashe, and it was all-American matchup. I think a lot of people expected a lot from me in that match."

However, the 18-year-old said that she would like to treat her upcoming meeting with Stephens like any other match and enjoy the moment.

"Yeah, going in, if I do play her, just going to approach it like any other match. Yeah, obviously I have to go back and watch that match and see what I can learn from it. But, yeah, I'm just enjoying the moment right now. If I do play against her the second time hopefully this time it goes my way," she said.

After losing to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in the last eight last year, Coco Gauff will hope to beat Stephens to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

