"I would have loved to have challenged myself one last time, I’m one of those few people that really got to experience her when she was at her best" - Ashleigh Barty on Serena Williams

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has said that she would have loved to play against Serena Williams one more time, with the American set to call time on her career at the end of this year's US Open.

Speaking at the unveiling of her latest sponsor, the telecommunications company Optus, Barty said that she is enjoying life post-retirement and is happy to shift her focus away from the courts.

The former Wimbledon champion recalled being intimidated the first time she played against Serena Williams at the 2014 Australian Open and lost. They met again at the 2019 French Open and Barty lost once more.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Barty recalled her first two clashes with the 40-year-old and acknowledged the 23-time Grand Slam champion's greatness in getting the best out of her opponents.

"The first [time] I was a very young girl who was intimidated. The second time I thought I had a chance and I did. But the way that she [Serena Williams] plays and her greatness was too good for me," she said.

The pair were set to meet again last year at the Yarra Valley Classic, an Australian Open warm-up tournament. However, a shoulder injury forced Williams to withdraw from the event before their clash.

The 26-year-old Barty said that while she would have loved another chance to take on Williams, she's also one of the lucky few in the world to have had the chance to take on a legend like Williams.

"I would have loved to have challenged myself one last time. That’s my competitive spirit, and me learning from the experiences that I had. Not many people on this planet get to say that they played Serena and I’m one of those few people that really got to experience her when she was at her best," she said, adding, "And I think that was really exciting. It’s a memory and an experience that I’ll never forget and learnt a lot from."

Barty, who is now married to her long-time partner Gary Kissick, said that she has loved spending time off the court and transitioning into the next phase of her career. She is the Chief Inspiration Officer at Optus and plans to set up a tennis academy in Australia with Craig Tyzzer and Jason Stoltenberg, two of her former coaches.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



#TheBreakTC | @ashbarty Ash Barty just got a strange new job title for Optus (and it's a perfect fit). Ash Barty just got a strange new job title for Optus (and it's a perfect fit). #TheBreakTC | @ashbarty https://t.co/52U560FiIE

"I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis, and I’m going to miss you" - Serena Williams on her imminent retirement

Serena Williams will bid goodbye to tennis after the US Open this year.

Former World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced her retirement earlier this month. The US Open is set to be the last time she will take to the court as a professional player.

She made the announcement in an article for Vogue magazine. There, she recalled surpassing the Grand Slam counts of Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Billie Jean King, and finally Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova.

The 40-year-old is currently one short of tying Margret Court's record of 24 Majors. While she knows that fans are eager to watch her match Court's record, she herself isn't looking for a ceremonial sendoff.

"I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, “See ya!” I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment," she said.

The American veteran added that she was grateful for having had the chance to play the sport she loved and win the many titles she has.

"please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh