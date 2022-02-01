"I was very lucky I was able to practice very often with Carlos Moya when I was a kid, had a very positive example next to me" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has spoken of how his coach Carlos Moya was a "very positive" role model for him as a child. He feels he was "very lucky" to have the opportunity to train regularly with his fellow Mallorcan during his early development as a player.

In 2016, former World No. 1 and French Open winner Moya joined the 35-year-old's coaching team, which has also included Francisco Roig since 2005. Marc Lopez - a former doubles World No. 3 with whom Nadal won a gold medal in men's doubles at the 2016 Olympics - was added to the setup last December.

Nadal outlasted second seed Daniil Medvedev in an epic Australian Open final on Sunday to secure a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. The World No. 5 has now won each of tennis' four Major crowns at least twice.

In a conversation with junior tennis player Isaiah Mbani for the Australian Open YouTube channel, the Spaniard was asked who his hero and role model was while growing up. He described the positive impact his friend Moya had on him during his youth.

"Well, I think I was very lucky when I was a kid that I was able to practice very often with Carlos Moya, that today is my coach," Nadal said. "I was next to him and he is from Mallorca, my island where I live, and I [had] a very positive example next to me when I was a kid - [has] been very positive."

The 35-year-old was then quizzed on what he loves the most about playing tennis.

"I play tennis since I was a kid," he said. " I feel very lucky that today my job is one of my hobbies. I think I always enjoyed playing tennis. Since I was a kid, I played with a lot of intensity and passion and I enjoy it. And I made a lot of friends around the world."

"Just enjoy" - Rafael Nadal on what advice he would give to his 9-year-old self

Rafael Nadal at Government House after winning the 2022 Men's Australian Open

During the interview, Mbani also asked Rafael Nadal what advice he would give if he could speak to his nine-year-old self. The Mallorcan highlighted enjoying the sport and spending time with friends as being key for young athletes.

"I don't know, just enjoy," the 35-year-old said. "Because when you [are] nine years old, I think the most important thing is if you like the sport, or just try your best. But enjoy with your friends because that's what you have to do at that age."

The Spaniard's Melbourne triumph was his 90th career ATP singles title. Only Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103) and Ivan Lendl (94) have won more men's tour-level events.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tennis TV @TennisTV 1038 wins

90 career titles

36 Masters 1000 titles

21 Grand Slams



1 Rafael Nadal 1038 wins90 career titles36 Masters 1000 titles21 Grand Slams1 Rafael Nadal https://t.co/uNl9GMbv5X

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee