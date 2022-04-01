"I would be lying if I said I wouldn't want to be No. 1 again but I know it's a process" – Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has declared that she wants to regain top spot in the WTA rankings, but admitted that it will not be an easy process.

The Japanese spent a total of 25 weeks as World No. 1 after reaching the summit of the rankings for the first time in 2019. But multiple breaks to prioritize her mental health have seen her slide down to World No. 77.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after defeating Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Miami Open on Thursday, Osaka said she she needed to develop consistency in order to climb up the rankings once again.

"I would be lying if I said I wouldn't want to be No. 1 again but I know its a process. I know that you have to do well in all of the tournaments you play," said the Japanese former World No. 1. "For me, I'm just trying to take it one week at a time. My whole team, they've been super kind to me. They kind of understand everything that I'm going through," said Osaka.

The Japanese also pointed out that while everything seems like it's plain sailing at the moment, there will be difficult challenges she will need to overcome over the rest of the year.

"We're just living in the highlight right now but there's definitely going to be tough times throughout the year so I think it's just how I handle that," she added.

"I'm trying not to overwhelm myself with my thoughts" - Naomi Osaka on how she managed to stay calm during her win against Bencic

Naomi Osaka shares a handshake with Belinda Bencic at the net following her 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the Swiss.

Naomi Osaka did not have a great record against Belinda Bencic heading into Thursday's semifinal. The Japanese had never beaten the Swiss at the WTA level and it looked like her drought would continue when she dropped the opening set.

However, the four-time Slam champion pumped herself up and stayed positive as she clawed her way back into the match and eventually found a way to beat the Olympic gold medalist.

Osaka said she had to actively try and calm herself down and take things one point at a time.

"I thought she had a really amazing service return so there was some time I thought I hit great serves but she just hit winners, almost like untouchable returns. So I just thought, just battling my inner thoughts and trying to know that I must play one point at a time and adjust if I have to. But I'm trying not to overwhelm myself with my thoughts," said Osaka in the same interview.

The Japanese was pleased with the way she stayed positive despite struggling to find her best tennis at the start.

"I play these amazing players that I can't get down on myself. I feel like if I was negative for one second, I would have lost the match today. So I have to keep pumping myself up," Osaka added.

Osaka will face Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday.

