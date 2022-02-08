"I'm 34 years old and with the problems I've had over recent years, I've got to be careful" - Andy Murray on his desire to continue playing

Three-time Major champion Andy Murray feels he needs to be "careful" during his comeback due to his recent injury struggles. The 34-year-old insisted, though, that his desire is to keep playing tennis as long as his body allows him to.

The former World No. 1 has had his playing opportunities restricted by physical issues since suffering a serious hip injury in 2017. He had an initial operation on his hip in 2018, before undergoing successful hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

Murray returned later in 2019 and won the doubles title alongside Feliciano Lopez at the Queen's Club Championships in June. He then won the European Open in Antwerp in October that year, his first singles title in over two years.

The Brit was able to feature regularly in the second half of 2021, playing 11 events from Cincinnati in August to Stockholm in November.

Speaking in an interview with Eurosport ahead of this week's Rotterdam Open, Murray expressed his intention to keep playing, while admitting he has to be cautious in his approach.

"I'm 34 years old and with the problems I've had over recent years, I've got to be careful," Murray said. "But as long as I feel good and I'm healthy, I want to try and play. That's why I went through all the recovery and training over the last few years. I don't want to feel good just to train, I want to feel good in matches, so I'm going to keep trying to play as much as I can."

Andy Murray will face Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Rotterdam Open

Alexander Bublik and Andy Murray shake hands after their match at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships

Andy Murray will play World No. 31 Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the Rotterdam Open on Wednesday. Murray beat the 24-year-old Kazakh in the pair's only previous meeting in the first round of Wimbledon in 2017.

Bublik won his maiden tour title at the ATP 250 tournament in Montpellier last week, defeating World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Brit, meanwhile, returned to the top 100 of the ATP singles rankings this week for the first time since May 2018. He reached the final of the Sydney International and the second round of the Australian Open last month.

