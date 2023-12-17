Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker, known for his swashbuckling tennis on the court at the peak of his prowess, has also had a colorful life off the court. The German has been controversial all his life, especially when it comes to relationships.

Becker married his first wife, Barbara Feltus, in 1993, with whom he fathered two children. The couple, however, filed for divorce in 2000, and separated shortly afterwards.

The former World No. 1 then fathered a daughter with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova, following which he was briefly engaged to Alessandra Meyer-Wölden in 2008 before breaking it off. Boris Becker's second marriage was to Dutch model Sharlely Kerssenberg, and the pair stayed married between 2009 and 2018.

Between all this and since then, the German has also been involved with multiple women, including British model Layla Powell and TV personality Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

In an interview back in 2003, the six-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the same: Why did women find him so attractive? Becker answered in earnest, stating that he himself had no idea and that he did not think he was particularly rich or pretty.

The 56-year-old went on to joke that he was no "Adonis" either and that he did not have an "over-enormous manhood" that would be attractive to women as well. Lost for words, Becker went on philosophize, stating that he did not think men were created to be monogamous in the first place and that sex was "totally overvalued" in modern society.

"No idea. I'm not especially rich, I'm not especially pretty, I'm no Adonis and my manhood isn't over-enormous," Boris Becker said, in quotes collected by The Guardian.

"Sex is totally overvalued in our society... I was totally monogamous during my seven-year marriage. But I also think we men are not created to be monogamous for our whole lives," he added.

Boris Becker and Nick Kyrgios caught in social media squabble

2018 Australian Open - Day 1

In the years since, Boris Becker has faced more controversy, even going to prison for a few months for hiding assets in his bankruptcy filing. More recently, the German went into a war of words with Nick Kyrgios on social media, after the Aussie had opined that players from past eras, including the likes of Becker and Pete Sampras, would not fare well against modern players.

The six-time Grand Slam champion disagreed thoroughly with the idea, hinting that it was not possible to compare generations while also lambasting Kyrgios for making noise while not being nearly as successful as those he bad-mouthed.

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach (yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?"

"Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer , Borg v Nadal , Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe,Conners ,Lendl Agassi , Courier, Edberg, Wilander ,Kuerten, Bruguera , Rafter , Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis," Boris Becker said.