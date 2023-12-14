"Why does Nick Kyrgios speak about a sport he apparently hates, where is any credibility": Boris Becker on Aussie comparing tennis generations

Boris Becker hit back at Nick Kyrgios and questioned his credibility after the Aussie called the former's era of tennis 'slow'.

Kyrgios recently said that comparing the past era of the sport to today's sport would be absurd as the game was "slow" in the previous decades. He told the Athletic in a recent interview:

"The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd. A big serve back then was like 197 to 200 KM/H. People like me, we serve 220 consistently, to corners. It’s a whole different ball game."

Becker hit back at Kyrgios' statements on X and questioned why the Aussie was "making a lot of noise" about tennis despite his hatred of the sport. He also questioned the 28-year-old's credibility on the basis that he never won a Grand Slam.

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach (yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?" the former World No. 1 said.

Becker was far from pleased with Kyrgios trying to compare generations and told the Aussie to speak about anything but tennis on his OnlyFans.

"Trying to compare generations… Laver v Federer , Borg v Nadal , Sampras v Djokovic!?! I am not even gonna mention McEnroe,Conners ,Lendl Agassi , Courier, Edberg, Wilander ,Kuerten, Bruguera , Rafter , Hewitt and many more …speak to your @OnlyFans about many things but tennis,"the German wrote.

Boris Becker played his tennis in the 80s and 90s, and had a pretty good career, winning six Grand Slam singles titles. To this day, he remains the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion, winning the grass-court Major in 1985 when he was only 17 years old.

Boris Becker currently coaches Holger Rune

Boris Becker with Holger Rune at the ATP Finals

Boris Becker is still active in tennis as a coach and he is currently a part of Holger Rune's team.

Becker has had a positive impact on the Dane, who was struggling with form after Wimbledon. Under the German's tutelage, Rune reached the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors and the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters. He also put up a tough fight against Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin before losing in three sets.

Not long back, Becker announced an extension with Rune going into the 2024 season. The Dane will end 2023 as the World No. 8, having won the BMW Open in Munich. He also reached the final of two Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Rome.