"I'm afraid someone is going to get hurt" - Venus Williams joins sister Serena Williams in gearing up for comedian Kevin Hart's tennis challenge

Tennis legend Venus Williams has joined her sister Serena Williams in buckling up for American comedian Kevin Hart's tennis challenge.

Hart uploaded an Instagram post of him practicing with his 15-year-old son Hendrix before taking a funny dig at the Williams Sisters. The comedian stated that the pair were officially on his list of "a** whoopings to give."

"Kicking my sons ass on a regular….Had to give myself a little boost of @C4energy ….I think I’m about to go pro…. @serenawilliams & @venuswilliams are officially on my list of ass whoopings to give out," he wrote.

Serena Williams quickly accepted Kevin Hart's challenge, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion wrote on her Instagram story:

"Shots fired!!! Poor Kevin Hart going downnnnn."

Venus Williams shortly joined her sister in accepting the challenge and claimed that they are both ready for it, writing:

"Date, time and place. The Williams sisters are ready. @serenawilliams I'm afraid someone is going to get hurt."

The Williams sisters have dominated the tour for over two decades. They have 48 Grand Slam titles between them (including 14 shared women's doubles titles). They have also topped the WTA rankings in their illustrious careers.

Serena Williams stood out the most among them, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles under her belt. Venus Williams also has seven singles Majors to her name and is an all-time great, but she failed to match her sister's achievements.

"More than anyone in the world, Serena Williams knows exactly what I’m feeling" - Venus Williams

Venus and Serena Williams pictured at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

Venus Williams told NBC Sports earlier in 2023 that her sister has always been her rock. She said that Serena knows more than anyone what she is feeling when she steps on the court.

"Serena has always been my rock, and we’ve been rooting for each other and supporting each other our entire lives. More than anyone in the world, she knows exactly what I’m feeling when I step on the court to play," she said.

The 43-year-old stated that tennis is as much a mental sport as it is a physical one. Hence, if she wasn't working consciously to maintain her mental health, she wouldn't be able to play at this level for long.

"Tennis is as mental as it is physical. You can be the strongest, fastest player in the world with the best technique, but if you’re not mentally strong, you’ll never be able to succeed at the highest level. If I weren’t consciously working to sustain my mental health, I wouldn’t be able to play as long as I have at this level," the seven-time Major winner said.

Venus Williams is currently competing in the Cincinnati Masters and has reached the Round of 32 stage.

