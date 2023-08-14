"Poor Kevin Hart going down" - Serena Williams responds to comedian's challenge to her and Venus Williams

Serena Williams has seemingly accepted Kevin Hart's open challenge, as she reposted the famous actor's story where he tried to goad the Williams sisters into facing off against him on a tennis court.

In Hart's Instagram story, he was practicing with his 15-year-old son Hendrix before jokingly taking shots at Serena Williams and her sister Venus. The comedian claimed that the Williams sisters were "officially on my list of a** whoopings to give".

Serena must have found Hart's open challenge hilarious going by her response.

A screen capture of Serena's story where she responded to Kevin Hart's open challenge

"Shots fired!!! Poor Kevin Hart going downnnnn," the 23-time Major winner wrote in her Instagram story.

If Serena Williams does accept Hart's challenge, it will not be the first time the duo will be facing off. The 23-time Major winner and the comedian were involved in a Nike event in 2016, where they participated in a 15-minute high-intensity, competitive workout.

The workout included push-up high fives, lateral lunges, side plank knee drives, and forward lunges among other exercises. Hart even branded the collaboration as "The Hart Serena" workout.

Even back then, Hart assumed his funny and confident persona as he jokingly insisted that he performed better than Serena.

"Today it was obvious that I was better, maybe I had an advantage because the shoes that I was wearing was for training and more dynamic," he said back then.

"I was able to see a different level of my own greatness," Hart added.

The then 22-time Major winner, however, was utterly dismissive of Hart as she pretended to doze off during his self-applauding speech. If anything, we are in for even funnier gags if the two face off on the tennis court.

Serena Williams has been busy since retiring from tennis last year

Serena Williams pictured at the 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams has developed plenty of interests outside of the tennis world. At the time of her retirement, the American legend had claimed that she was "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me".

Since then, she has been involved in projects like "Copa 71" - a documentary film that celebrated the female footballers who participated in the 1971 Women's World Cup of football.

The 41-year-old is also turning heads in the fashion industry with her own clothing line — S by Serena. Pregnant with her second child, she recently posted a photo on Instagram where she can be seen wearing a colorful knitted Gucci dress.

