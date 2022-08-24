Serena Williams has said that she is always on a budget, except when she's using her husband's credit card.

In an interview with Cash App, the 40-year-old was asked a few money-related questions, including what was the first thing she bought with her own money.

Serena Williams said that she used to get a small allowance as a child, which she used to buy a box of donuts before selling them for a quarter each. Williams added that she was always trying to make money.

"I remember I used to get a little allowance," she said. "I used to buy a box of donuts, like the dozen, and I would sell them for a dime each. The box was 99 cents and actually I would sell them for a quarter each. So I was always, you know, turning, and trying to make cash."

Williams was also asked when was the last time she was on a budget. She responded by saying that she is always on a budget, except when she is using her husband Alexis Ohanian's credit card.

"I'm always on a budget but when I am using my husband's credit card, I am never on a budget," Serena Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion explained why she partnered with Cash App for their new "That's Money" campaign.

"I am a huge proponent of financial independence, education and accessibility," Williams said. "I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer."

Serena Williams to be coached by Rennae Stubbs at US Open 2022

Williams will compete at the US Open for one last time

Serena Williams will take part in the US Open for one last time as she prepares to bid farewell to the sport. The 40-year-old, who has won just one out of four matches this season, will be determined to have a strong outing at the New York Major.

In a final attempt to equal Margaret Court's record Grand Slam tally of 24, Williams has hired Rennae Stubbs as her coach for the US Open.

During Williams' practice session at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Stubbs was spotted offering advice to the veteran. The pair also sat down later and were seen having a serious conversation after the session.

Stubbs has previously worked with Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur and Eugenie Bouchard. WIlliams recently parted ways with long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who now coaches Simona Halep.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala