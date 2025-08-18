"I'm analyzing things I never analyzed before": Simona Halep explains why she enjoys watching Iga Swiatek after retiring from tennis

Simona Halep picked Iga Swiatek as her favorite WTA circuit player and candidly explained why she admires her. The Pole defeated Halep in the Round of 16 match en route to her first Grand Slam title at the 2020 French Open. Since then, she has been a formidable player on the tour, winning five more major titles.

Halep acknowledged that she hasn't followed the matches as much since retiring earlier this year at the Transylvania Open. The Romanian struggled with her knee injury right after clearing her four-year doping ban last year and called it quits at Cluj-Napoca.

However, the two-time Grand Slam champion took a keen interest in observing Swiatek's matches and outlined how watching the Wimbledon final live made her look back on herself like never before. Speaking exclusively for the Romanian media outlet, Antena Sport, she said:

"I don't watch much, but I still watch the matches from time to time. I like Swiatek because she's complete. I also saw the Wimbledon final. She has a very good set-up, she lands very well. I'm analyzing some things that I never analyzed before (no laughs). It seemed strong to me. Before, if you had made me talk about it, I wouldn't have realized it."

Since 2019, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep have played each other four times on the WTA tour and have split victories.

Iga Swiatek on qualifying for the final of the Cincinnati Open

Iga Swiatek booked a spot in the final of the Cincinnati Open by taking out Elena Rybakina in the semifinals. The Pole scripted a dominant 7-5, 6-3 victory against the Kazakh star and will face Jasmine Paolini in the title decider.

After the match, Swiatek said during the on-court interview that the fast Cincinnati court challenged her limits, but she expressed pride in being able to control herself and perform well.

"That was a tough match. At the beginning it was pretty crazy, we played so fast that sometimes we couldn't even run to the second ball. I was there to play with intensity and good quality and I am super happy with the performance," she stated.

The six-time major title winner also revealed what preparation will be like for her final match against Paolini.

"It will be super tough in the final. I will have to prepare tactically but I will focus on myself and try to continue the work I have been doing," said Iga Swiatek.

The duo will look to put up a showworthy fight for the title on Monday, August 18.

