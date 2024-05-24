"I'm not ashamed to say I'm happy not to be the one playing Rafael Nadal" - Daniil Medvedev on Spaniard drawing Alexander Zverev in French Open 1R

Daniil Medvedev shared his thoughts on Alexander Zverev facing Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 French Open. The Russian's comments came after the draw for the Claycourt major was unveiled on May 23.

According to the draw, unseeded Nadal will start his quest for a 15th Roland Garros trophy against fourth seed Zverev on May 26. The match is a repeat of their semifinal clash in the 2022 edition of the tournament, where the German had to withdraw after rolling his ankle, allowing the Spaniard to advance to the final and reign supreme.

When questioned about the Nadal-Zverev situation, Medvedev stated during his pre-tournament press conference that playing against Nadal at the French Open presents a great opportunity. However, he also added that it wouldn't be as ideal if it happened in the opening round.

"It is a great event to play against Rafa [Nadal] at Roland Garros, but it is a tough draw, it is reality," Medvedev said (via Punto de Break). "I would say that really if you face him in the third or fourth round now that he has no ranking, it seems normal that it is something that could happen. The first round would be tough against someone who has won 14 titles here, but it could be an interesting combination."

Medvedev also mentioned that he trained with Nadal, observing that the 37-year-old seemed to be in better form than during his time in Rome and Madrid, where he faced second and fourth-round exits, respectively.

"I trained with Rafa yesterday and he played quite well, much better than what I saw in Rome and Madrid. But training and playing a game is different," the Russian said.

The former US Open champion then made an honest admission, stating that he is not "ashamed" to admit he is "happy" not to be facing the Spaniard in the first round in Paris.

"I'm going to be there watching the game and I'm not ashamed to say that I'm happy not to be the one playing with him in the first round," Daniil Medvedev said.

Rafael Nadal could face Daniil Medvedev in French Open 2024 QF

Rafael Nadal (L) and Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2022 Australian Open

If Rafael Nadal manages to defeat an in-form Alexander Zverev, his second-round opponent is likely to be either former top-10 player David Goffin or Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard. In the third round, the Spaniard might face Tallon Griekspoor, while a potential fourth-round clash could be against either Karen Khachanov or Holger Rune.

If Nadal overcomes these challenges, his quarterfinal opponent could be Daniil Medvedev, who will aim to lift his first Major on clay and his second overall. The last time the duo met at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open in 2022, where the 37-year-old staged an impressive comeback from two sets down to secure his 21st Major.

In the semifinal, Nadal could face his old rival Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud, whom he defeated in the 2022 Roland Garros final and his potential final opponent could be Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

