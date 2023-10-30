"I’m back" - Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning Swiss Indoors Basel 2023 title

Felix Auger-Aliassime proudly stated that he is "back" after winning the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel title.

Auger-Aliassime defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(3), 7-6(5) on Sunday, October 29 to defend his title in the ATP 500 final. With this win, the 23-year-old became the first Canadian player to defend an ATP Tour title since Milos Raonic's consecutive wins at the San Jose tournament in 2011 and 2012.

Following his win, Felix Auger-Aliassime took to social media and shared a series of pictures with the Swiss Indoors Basel title. In his post, he expressed his elation at being "back" and winning consecutive titles in Basel.

He also stated that his win was significant for him, considering the challenging year he had endured, marred by disappointing results due to his battle with injuries.

Auger-Aliassime also extended his best wishes to his opponent, Hubert Hurkacz, for the upcoming weeks and expressed that he deserved all the success that would come his way.

"I’m back. Back 2 back in Basel feels extra special after this year 😄 🏆 🇨🇭 Wishing the best to @hubihurkacz for next week and all the weeks coming 🙌🏽 You deserve everything that comes your way," Auger-Aliassime captioned his Instagram post.

Felix Auger-Aliassime: “It's been a tricky year overall, but this feels extra special”

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 China Open

Following his win against Hubert Hurkacz in the final at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel, Felix Auger-Aliassime gave his thoughts on the match.

Auger-Aliassime's 2023 season had been marred by disappointing outcomes. However, following his successful title defense in Basel, the Canadian confidently stated his return to form, stating that he let his "racquet talk".

“I’m definitely back. I let my racquet talk. That's always been the motto of my career. I've had the conviction that I can be a top player since I'm a kid, but there were many doubts this year about my performances and why,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court interview. (via ATP Tour)

The former World No. 6 stated that he never questioned his place among the elite players in the world. Nevertheless, he acknowledged the significance of validating his status through a title victory on the court.

“I’m happy that I was able to prove to everybody that I still belong among the best players in the world, that I can play this level. I never doubted it, but it's good to confirm it on the court,” he added.

Felix Auger-Aliassime acknowledged that it has been a challenging year, which is why his victory in Basel holds special significance.

“It's been a tricky year overall, but this feels extra special, even more than last year. I think with the first title [of the year] is the sweetest for sure. So I'm going to enjoy this one,” he concluded.