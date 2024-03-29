"I'm so bad at golf that when I come out and play tennis, I'm a lot better" - Danielle Collins shares her relaxation secret to Miami Open final run

Danielle Collins, who is enjoying a memorable run at the 2024 Miami Open, recently discussed her love for golf and how it contributed to making her feel more relaxed and confident.

Collins reached the final of the 2024 Miami Open after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinal on Friday. Consequently, the American surpassed her previous WTA Masters 1000 record, having previously reached the semifinals at the 2018 Miami Open.

During the post-match press conference, Collins was asked about her golf routine. She remarked that as one gets older, they tend to mellow a little bit and begin to take an interest in other things.

“Yeah, I guess it does come off like that sometimes. I mean, I think as you get older, you mellow out a little bit more. You're not so hyper-focused and you -- I don't know. You just, I guess, take interest in, like, other things too,” Collins said.

Collins also added that playing golf makes tennis more fun because she's not skilled at golf, and it helps her confidence and relaxes her when playing tennis.

“It also makes tennis more fun, because I'm so bad at golf that when I come out and play tennis, compared to my golf game, I'm a lot better at tennis. So it makes me feel a lot better too.

So that could be helping my confidence and making me, more relaxed,” Collins said.

Danielle Collins started her 2024 Miami Open campaign by defeating compatriot Bernarda Pera in the first-round match. In the second round, she defeated Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

The American defeated French star Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals before overcoming Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals. Collins will now face Elena Rybakina in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

Danielle Collins speaks about making time to focus on other hobbies

Danielle Collins at Paribas Open 2024

During the same interview, Collins also spoke about attending college and mentioned that she has always had other hobbies, but hasn't had much time for them. However, she mentioned that recently, she has been prioritizing her hobbies more because they bring her so much joy.

“I went to college, and I have always had other things that I have been interested in and hobbies that I like to do. I just haven't really always carved out the time to do them.

I feel like the last few months I have taken more time to focus on those things, because they bring me so much enjoyment,” she added.

The former World No. 7, who announced her decision to retire earlier this year, will be looking forward to capping off her campaign at the 2024 Miami Open on a celebratory note.