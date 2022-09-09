"I'm a big fan, she gave me a few tips that really helped me" - Ons Jabeur on former World No. 1 advising her at US Open

Ons Jabeur has said she is a "big fan" of Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and has credited the four-time Grand Slam champion for her "tips" and "advice" at the 2022 US Open. Sanchez Vicario, a former World No. 1, has been spotted rooting for the Tunisian in her box.

In an exclusive column for Arab News, Jabeur asserted that Sanchez Vicario was assisting her as a friend and nothing more.

"The legendary Arantxa Sanchez Vicario was in my player box today. She was there as a friend supporting me, nothing more," she said.

In her post-match press conference after defeating Caroline Garcia, the Tunisian expressed her uncertainty about Sanchez Vicario attending the US Open final on Saturday.

"I don't know who is going to come to my box, but I feel like I want to keep it the same. A little bit superstitious about it. Just going to keep the same people," she said.

Ons Jabeur went on to describe how they met in Charleston, USA, and how her game has benefited greatly from Sanchez Vicario's advice.

"I'm a big fan of hers. We met in Charleston. We have the same game style, so it's really amazing to take her advice and to take her experience from playing different players and how she can react to their games," she said.

Jabeur explained that she shares a similar gamestyle with the Spaniard and that her tips have helped her specifically improve her slice and serve.

"She gave me few tips that really helped me, especially with my slices, with my serve. I think it clicked very quick because we have similar game, and I think the same feeling when playing someone who attacks really fast or someone who kind of change up the rhythm. I think that's why I like to listen to her. I know what she felt on the court as a player really helps me now," she said.

"Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough" - Ons Jabeur on facing Iga Swiatek in US Open final

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open - Day 11

Ons Jabeur will face Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2022 US Open on Saturday. Both players have faced each other four times, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2. They last met in the final of the Italian Open, where Swiatek won 6-2, 6-2.

The Tunisian understands the enormity of the task ahead of her, but stated that she was looking for "revenge" against the World No. 1.

"Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough. I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you. She's playing awesome. It's going to be tough match. Definitely going for my revenge," she said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala