"I'm a bit disappointed with myself; I have to be more ready on clay" - Carlos Alcaraz after losing to Sebastian Korda

Carlos Alcaraz has been making waves with some incredible performances this year, winning his maiden ATP 500 and ATP 1000 Masters events in Rio and Miami respectively. The Spaniard came into the claycourt season with momentum and an abundance of confidence.

Alcaraz, however, started his claycourt swing with a tough loss to Sebastian Korda in the opening match of the 2022 Monte Carlo Masters tournament. Korda played well and stuck to his guns to win in three sets against Alcaraz, who suffered his first opening round loss in 2022.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the match against Korda as he came into the event with high expectations and hopes after a tremendous start to the season he has had this year.

"Well, I'm a bit disappointed with myself. I had a lot of chances to be up in the match and close to win, but, I mean, these losses sometimes is good to live. You have to play, as I said, to play matches. But I didn't think about the expectation that the people has to me. I mean, I just focused on me and what I have to do, but as I said, you have to play on clay court more matches (smiling)," Alcaraz said.

"I had a week before Monte-Carlo to realize what I did in Miami." - Carlos Alcaraz on stellar 2022 start

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2022 Miami Open trophy

While the loss to Korda is without a doubt a dampener on the momentum he has had this year, Carlos Alcaraz nevertheless has still had an incredible year, with the Spaniard being compared to his countryman Rafael Nadal with such incredible performances at such a young age.

In his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about how the success he had at winning the 2022 Miami Open sunk in when he was between tournaments and also spoke about how difficult the transition from hardcourt to claycourt is.

"Well, yeah, I had a week before Monte-Carlo to realize what I did in Miami, and trying hard to get used to play on clay court and trying to be as match-ready as I can to play here in Monte-Carlo," Carlos Alcaraz said. Yeah, just a couple of off days before training on clay and came here to Monte-Carlo. Well, I could train just three or four days in clay court I think is not too much day to be in a transition to go hard court to clay court, but, well, I think I played a good match on the first match on clay court, but yeah, as I said, I have to be more ready on clay."

