"I'm more calm right now, I found myself enjoying on the court" - Carlos Alcaraz exudes confidence at Miami Open after Indian Wells triumph

Carlos Alcaraz has said that his best feeling about his Indian Wells campaign did not come from lifting the trophy, but from finding himself on the court again.

The Spaniard endured a barren spell since defeating Novak Djokovic to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. His performances were also below par on a number of occasions, as he only managed to reach the Cincinnati Masters final before his BNP Paribas Open triumph recently.

Alcaraz looked at his devastating best in Indian Wells as he swept aside the likes of Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner to set up a rematch of the 2023 final against Daniil Medvedev.

In the title, the Spaniard got off to a shaky start as Medvedev raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set. However, once the Spaniard rediscovered his form, Medvedev had no answer. Ultimately, Alcaraz won 7-6(5), 6-1 to clinch his second consecutive BNP Paribas Open crown.

Alcaraz is currently in Miami preparing for his Miami Open campaign. Ahead of his first match at the Masters 1000 event, the Spaniard looked back on his Indian Wells triumph.

According to the two-time Grand Slam winner, after winning the Indian Wells title, he is not too affected by the criticism that came his way during his barren spell.

"I'm more calm right now. Not thinking about I didn't win a title since Wimbledon or whatever," Alcaraz said (via TennisONE App).

The Spaniard also said that his 'best feeling' from Indian Wells run did not stem from lifting the trophy. Instead, it was the rediscovery of himself that he was most pleased with.

"The best feeling wasn't lifting the trophy, it was that I found myself, enjoying on the court. I showed my best level that I was struggling to show a little bit on the court," Alcaraz added.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz on coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's advice when the going gets tough

Juan Carlos Ferrero (L) and Carlos Alcaraz (R) at the 2023 US Open

Former ATP World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero took charge as Alcaraz's coach when the Spaniard was just 14 years old. Ferrero has been instrumental in transforming promising talent into a force to be reckoned with on the global stage.

The veteran Spaniard has not only tweaked his younger compatriot's game, but has also helped Alcaraz become stronger mentally. Recently, the 20-year-old laid bare Ferrero's advice to him when he struggles on the court.

"It depends on how he's watching me. If I'm struggling a lot, if I'm in problems or not, he tells me depending on the moment," Alcaraz said during a Miami Open presser.

The Spaniard also revealed a one-word mantra that Ferrero urges him to practice frequently.

"I can tell you one of the things he tells me most is, 'Smile'," Alcaraz added.

The Indian Wells champion is set to start his Miami Open campaign in the Round of 64. He will face the winner of the first-round match between Aleksandar Vukic and Roberto Carballes Baena.