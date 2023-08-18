Novak Djokovic has picked up right where he left off on Thursday (17 August), beating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 to reach the last eight in Cincinnati. More importantly, the Serb improved to a dastardly 19-0 head-to-head record against the Frenchman with his victory.

Later on Thursday, Tennis Channel invited former World No. 1 Andy Roddick to discuss just how colossal Djokovic's dominance over Monfils had been over the last few years. When asked by host Steve Weissman what Novak Djokovic's run of 19 consecutive wins against the former World No. 6 record signified to him, the American replied with a rather funny euphemism.

He then expressed his bewilderment at Djokovic's technical ability to sustain a high level of play against the entire field despite not having played competitive tennis since July.

"Novak's record against Gaël Monfils can almost legally drink in this country," Roddick said tongue-in-cheek. "Okay, jokes aside, it was no fault of Monfils'. It was clinical from Novak, sharp from start to finish. I'm continually amazed at how Novak can stop and start his season, as we've seen in the last 3-4 years," he added.

Roddick built upon his argument by claiming that Djokovic makes tennis look "way easier than it actually is". The American also asserted that the Serb's mental edge over the ATP tour ensures that a large majority of his matches are decided before the players step on-court.

"He can instantly pick up right from where he left off. He makes it look way easier than it actually is. He struck the ball beautifully tonight. Yeah it's tough when you're out of the match before it's even started."

"Look at the skills of Novak Djokovic, his ability to play disciplined and controlled tennis" - Andy Roddick on the Serb's technical attributes

Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils greet each other at the 2022 Madrid Open

The 2003 US Open champion then delved deep into Novak Djokovic's technical game. He claimed that the 36-year-old is always able to keep on top of the proceedings due to his "disciplined and controlled tennis," while also stating that he is always ready to shift up a gear if the circumstance calls for it.

"Look at the skills of Novak Djokovic, his ability to play disciplined and controlled tennis," he said. "The speed, the movement around the court, he can match up with Monfils in all those areas. But he's got another gear to go to."

Towards the end of the segment, Roddick also expressed happiness at Monfils' comeback this season. The Frenchman made his return to the ATP tour in March after a serious foot injury kept him out of action for seven months.

"Hopefully Monfils stays healthy because it has been a joy to watch him play."

For academic purposes, no player had ever won 19 consecutive matches against their peer since the inception of the annual men's tennis tour. Even his top rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have never accumulated such an insurmountable head-to-head record against another player.

While Nadal's best head-to-head record on the tour has come against good friend Richard Gasquet at 18-0, Federer defeated Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 17 times without any losses over the course of his career.

