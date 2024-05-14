"I'm not crying, you're crying";"Not even gonna try to watch it" - Fans turn emotional watching upcoming Roger Federer documentary's new trailer

The new trailer for Roger Federer's documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' evoked emotions from most of the fans on social media. The insightful documentary is set to release on June 20 and is based on the twelve final days in the career of the twenty-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer bid farewell to his grand career at the Laver Cup in September 2022. His long-time rivals Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic were also present in London to commend the career of the Swiss.

The Asif Kapadia directorial offers fans a firsthand experience of those last days. Yet, the most recent trailer for the documentary moved the fans to tears given their love for the Swiss.

Roger Federer's last day on the court is widely remembered for the poignant moment of the Swiss weeping with Rafael Nadal. A majority of his fans have stated it will be difficult for them to relive that moment after nearly two years.

One fan tried to hide their emotions after watching the latest trailer of the documentary.

"I’m not crying you are crying", said the fan.

Another fan expressed that they were unprepared to watch the emotional documentary again.

"I'm not even gonna try to watch it... I'm not emotionally prepared...", they wrote.

"The return of the tears..." A fan chimed in.

"Hope I don't get too emotional while watching", a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others demonstrated adoration for the 42-year-old.

"ROGER FEDERER I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU", a fan said.

"THE BEST... FOR EVER..", wrote one fan.

Roger Federer wasn't initially on board with the idea of a documentary

Roger Federer wasn't too fond of the idea of a full-length documentary initially. However, the video content producer, Joe Sabia, captured a significant amount of Federer's goodbye moment on camera and subsequently proposed a documentary to the 20-time grand slam champion.

The final product, which lasted an hour and a half, convinced Federer to rethink his mind. He said while speaking to GS Sports.

"So then they came and I said, 'Well, you probably want to see before, and then during, and after [the match].' And then Joe [Sabia] told me, 'Hey, I have so much footage and it’s so incredible and it would be such a waste not to share this. Can I just pitch to you a one-hour doc?' And I’m like, 'Okay, well sure, but that’s not the point here. But yeah sure, show me."

Federer later revealed that he 'cried like six times' while watching the feature documentary. He said:

"And it’s super emotional, hard-core to watch. So I watch it with Mirka and Tony and we’re like, Oh, my God, wow. So next thing you know, it’s like we’re doing one and a half hours, last-12-days-of-my-life type thing. I watched a screening the other day, it was hard-core. I cried like six times."

Federer also disclosed in the past that the documentary was shot to be only seen by his friends, family, and team.

