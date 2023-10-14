"I'm crying, Naomi Osaka about to play doubles"; "Finally back on an entry list" - Japanese featuring on United Cup 2024 list delights fans

Naomi Osaka's much-anticipated comeback to professional tennis might happen sooner than previously thought, as she has appeared on the initial list of players who have signed up for the United Cup.

The second edition of the international tournament featuring mixed-gender teams will be played at RAC Arena in Perth and Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The early entry list of players for the event has taken shape, and it features some of the biggest names on the WTA and ATP tours.

One name that has gotten the tennis world excited is Osaka's. The four-time Grand Slam champion is set to represent Japan alongside Yoshihito Nishioka. She is expected to play singles and doubles ties at the United Cup. She has played some doubles tennis in her career, with her win-loss record in that category standing at 2-14.

Tennis fans were over the moon at the prospect of seeing Osaka back in action and expressed their excitement on social media. Some said the news lit up their day, while others warned fellow players to watch out.

"IM CRINEEE NAOMI IS ABOUT PLAY DOUBLES SKAKSKKSKS," an overwhelmed fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Naomis back??? its ova for u hoes," said another fan.

Expand Tweet

"Naomi made my day," a fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Naomi Osaka's possible participation at United Cup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka leads the list of tennis stars tipped to play Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka

The 2024 Australian Open is expected to see the return of former champions and star players who have been out of action for a while. This includes Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently addressed the impending return of these stars to Melbourne. He expressed excitement at having players return to action in Melbourne after long breaks.

"We're gonna welcome back players we know that this is their favorite place to play. But not only that, they've had great success here. Naomi Osaka, really excited about her coming back. Angie Kerber, who's been out of it. And they've all given birth to their first child and really excited for them. And of course, Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam here at the Australian Open, very exciting moment for her," he said.

Osaka last played at the 2022 Tokyo Open. She has since welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Shai, with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, in July. She has recently returned to the practice courts to work towards her comeback.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline