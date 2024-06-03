Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has shared her excitement about the improved weather in Paris after a week of downpours that interrupted most matches and impacted the tournament's schedule.

Taylor Fritz reached the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in eight attempts on Saturday, defeating Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. The American secured the victory in three hours and 48 minutes with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(4), 5-7, 6-3.

The first week of the 2024 French Open was significantly affected by rainfall in Paris. The scheduling decisions made by the tournament organizers were met with dissatisfaction by many fans and players. This year's edition witnessed the latest match finish when Novak Djokovic's third-round tie against Lorenzo Musetti concluded past 3 am local time.

Morgan Riddle, who regularly accompanies Taylor Fritz on tour, also expressed frustration with the weather conditions in Paris. However, Monday brought clear skies and sunshine, prompting a change in her mood.

Riddle then posted a picture of the clear skies on her Instagram story, captioning it with an apology for her previous criticism of the city's weather. With the sun out, she confessed to no longer feeling depressed.

“I would like to formally apologize to the city of paris for every bad thing i said about you this week (the sun is out so im not depressed anymore)” - Morgan Riddle said.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle also posted another picture on her Instagram story, explaining how her mom sent her an itinerary to help her get out and explore when the weather was making her feel depressed.

“When the weather is making me depressed so my mom emails me an itenerary to get me out & about” Riddle captioned.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Amid girlfriend Morgan Riddle's comments, Taylor Fritz prepares to reach maiden French Open QF

2024 French Open - Day 3

Taylor Fritz aims to reach his first French Open quarterfinal when he faces off against Norwegian star Casper Ruud on Monday. Fritz has defeated Federico Coria, Dušan Lajović, and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first, second, and third rounds respectively.

This season, the American has won the Delray Beach Open and reached the Bavarian International Championships finals, the Madrid Open semifinals, and the Australian Open and Italian Open quarterfinals.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, has enjoyed a successful season, reaching five finals and securing two titles: the Geneva Open and the Barcelona Open. He's also looking to extend his French Open run, having defeated Felipe Alves, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Tomás Martín Etcheverry in his previous rounds.

Their only previous encounter on the ATP tour came at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals group stage, where Casper Ruud emerged victorious.