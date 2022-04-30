I'm not discounting Novak Djokovic, during Roland Garros, we're going to see a different Novak Djokovic: Mark Knowles

Former doubles World No. 1 Mark Knowles has stated that we could see a different Novak Djokovic during the French Open. The Serb has struggled to find form as he comes back from a couple of months on the sidelines as his unvaccinated status has made entry into countries and tournaments difficult.

While speaking on Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast, Knowles said he was surprised to see Djokovic struggling physically during the third set of the Serbia Open final against Andrey Rublev. However, he did say that Djokovic being exhausted physically made sense given that he was battling illness.

"Well I think I'm a little surprised," Knowles said. "It's come out that he mentioned that he's been battling illness, which kind of makes a little bit more sense, because obviously, we know that he's limited in matches, having been out for a long time, obviously he's dealt with a lot of off-court stress with figuring out when he can and can't play based on COVID protocols or so forth.

"I maybe wasn't as surprised in Monte-Carlo that he didn't have enough in the tank to withstand Davidovich Fokina. I just felt that maybe by Belgrade, couple more weeks, getting used to matches, even though he did have some tough matches as we know, throughout the week, I was just surprised to see him go away physically in that third set."

Knowles also said that Djokovic is yet to be at the level he wants to be from a physical standpoint.

"We've seen Novak of course, we've attached him to being super human for so long, what an incredible champion, just a physical machine. But, you know, after securing a very gritty second set, at home, where you think you'd get a little bit more energy, a little bit more inspiration, he just went away. But like I said once again, it's come out that he's been battling with illness, so clearly, physically he is not where he wants to be", Knowles added.

Knowles also said that he is not writing off the 34-year-old and that we could see a different version of him during Roland Garros.

"I'm not discounting Novak Djokovic, that's for sure, I know we're going to see an entirely different one, when it comes to, maybe before the French, but definitely during the French, we're going to see a different Novak Djokovic."

Novak Djokovic will next compete at the Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic will look to impress at the Madrid Open

After reaching the final of the Serbia Open, Novak Djokovic will enter the Madrid Open as the top seed. Having gotten some match-practice over the last few weeks, we could see the World No. 1 do better than he did at Monte-Carlo.

Djokovic last competed in Madrid in 2019 where he won the competition by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

