"I'm dreaming about winning this tournament, why not?" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Novak Djokovic SF at ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz has qualified for the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, and will face a familiar foe in the form of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is making his debut at the year-end championship and is seeded No. 2. His campaign began with a hiccup as No. 7 seed Alexander Zverev pulled off an upset and bettered his younger opponent in a three-set thriller with a score of 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

The Spaniard got back on track in his second group-stage match by downing Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 6-2, to keep his chances of knockout qualification alive. However, to book his place in the semifinals, he had to get past Daniil Medvedev in the final group stage clash on November 17. The 20-year-old did just that by defeating Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4, and avenged his semifinal loss at the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will next face Novak Djokovic in the last four of the ATP Finals on November 18. During his post-match press conference after beating Medvedev, the young Spaniard was asked if he had given any thought about winning the year-end championship. While he hopes to take the trophy home, Alcaraz is aware of the challenge that awaits him against the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"Well, is just two matches, but at the same time is too far away. I have Novak in the semifinal. If I win that match, I have a really tough final I'm dreaming about winning this tournament. Why not? But I have to play my best first in semifinal," he said.

"I'm going to face one of the best players in history. I'm going to face the best player in the world right now. I will have to put my best game if I want to beat him," he added.

How has Carlos Alcaraz performed against Novak Djokovic in the past?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced each other four times on the ATP Tour, with their head-to-head tied at 2-2. They first faced off at the 2022 Madrid Open, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5).

Djokovic leveled the head-to-head at their next matchup in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open by outlasting Alcaraz, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Their next contest was perhaps at the highest level as they played the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard defeated the Serb, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, to lift his second Major after the 2022 US Open.

Alcaraz and Djokovic last played each other in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where the latter lifted the title 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

