"I'm excited, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above" - Serena Williams awaits arrival of baby No. 2, opens up on the preparation

Serena Williams recently expressed a wide variety of positive emotions with regards to her second pregnancy. The 23-time Major first revealed in May that she was expecting her second child with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Earlier on Thursday (17 August), she had revealed that her family members and good friend Lara Shriftman, an entrepreneur, had thrown her an at-home spa date to relax her.

Afterwards, Serena Williams stepped out of her home to get some air and talk briefly about how she was feeling about her pregnancy.

The 41-year-old was all over the place as she disclosed just how overwhelmed she was by the prospect of giving birth to her second child.

"Baby number two is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting, so... I'm feeling excited about it, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above," she said. "Yeah we're ready, actually not quite ready today!"

She further added that their family had yet to complete their preparations for the new baby.

"I need another week, I don't have the crib, the changing table... And a plethora of other things. Mentally? Ishhh, I think [I'm ready]? I don't know!" she said.

The American tennis legend also expressed gratitude towards her family and friends for taking care of her.

"I feel so loved today, everyone's here, my family's here, I'm all just relaxed,"

Serena Williams inspired every mother on the WTA tour by winning the 2020 ASB Classic

Serena Williams poses with her daughter at the 2020 ASB Classic trophy ceremony

Serena Williams has become a role model for all mothers in sports ever since winning the 2020 ASB Classic two years after giving birth to her first child, Olympia.

And she won the WTA International event in fine fashion, beating some promising young players to win her first title as a mother.

She beat Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Camila Giorgi, Christina McHale, and Laura Siegmund to clinch the ASB Classic trophy. That was indeed a tough path for the 23-time Major winner, considering the future achievements of her opponents.

Pegula, Serena Williams' opponent in the final, became the new women's World No. 3 last week.

The likes of Anisimova and Giorgi have been some of the best players to compete on the Hologic WTA tour in the current decade. Giorgi won the 2021 Canadian Open, while Anisimova reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon.

The 23-time Major winner only dropped one set during her entire campaign, which was to her compatriot McHale in the second round.

