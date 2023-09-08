Coco Gauff is happy to have Naomi Osaka back on the WTA tour and hopes to meet the former World No. 1's daughter soon.

On Thursday, September 7, Gauff took on Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the New York Major. She came through the contest with a 6-4, 7-5 win to book her spot in the final. She also extended her winning streak in the North American hardcourt swing to 11 matches.

Several celebrities from all walks of life were present at Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch Gauff's win, including two-time US Open champion Osaka. In her post-match interview, the American thanked the US-born Japanese player for coming to watch the match and recalled the special moment they shared on the same stage four years ago.

In 2019, the two had locked horns in a Round of 16 clash in New York. Gauff, then just 15 years old, was soundly beaten 6-3, 6-0. After the match, Osaka invited the youngster to say a few words to the home crowd, despite it being customary for only the victor to speak after the match.

“I did not notice she was sitting here until now but, I mean, thanks for coming. I mean Naomi, I remember the moment we had on this court, I don't even remember like three years ago and it meant a lot me,” she said in her on-court interview.

Osaka, meanwhile, is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July. She is expected to make her comeback to the WTA tour in the near future.

Gauff, while happy to have Osaka return to action soon, is also looking forward to meeting her daughter.

“I'm so excited to have you back on tour and hopefully, you know, I get to meet your daughter. So thank you so much for coming and hi to your mom too as well,” she added.

“A lot to celebrate, but the job is not done” - Coco Gauff remains focused with maiden Grand Slam title on the line at US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff, the youngest of the four semifinalists at the US Open this year, has become the youngest female American player to appear in the final of the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999.

While excited about reaching the final on home soil, Guaff is aware that she needs one more win to make her campaign a memorable one. She also thanked the vocal crowd for backing her all through the match against Karolina Muchova.

“Thank you guys so much. I mean, some of those points it was so loud and like, I don't know if my ears are gonna be okay,” she said with a laugh. “But no, be even louder. Thank you guys so much. This is crazy.”

“I grew up watching this tournament so much, so it means a lot to be the final. A lot to celebrate, but, you know, the job is not done. So hopefully you guys come back me on Saturday,” she added.

Gauff will next face either Aryna Sabalenka or compatriot Madison Keys in the title clash. If she emerges victorious, she will become just the fourth American woman to win the tournament this century after Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Sloane Stephens.

