"I’m excited; hopefully, it’s going to be like Roger and Rafa" - Holger Rune predicts big things from his budding rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Danish teenager Holger Rune hopes to establish a rivalry with current World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the coming years, perhaps one even as legendary as the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz and Rune have squared off just once on the ATP Tour so far, meeting in the ATP NextGen Finals last season, where the Spaniard took the win in straight sets.

Speaking in a recent interview with the ATP, Rune mentioned that he was excited to face his fellow young gun many more times on the tour, which will go a long way towards stitching together a rivalry similar to that of Nadal and Federer.

"I’m excited, hopefully it’s going to be like Roger and Rafa, it could be great, that’s what we’re seeking for to be the greatest players of all time and to be the greatest players we can be," said the Dane.

Currently ranked No. 26 in the world, Rune further added that he gives it all he has every time he steps on to the practice court, trying to fulfill his potential and better himself every single day.

"For my side I’m just trying to fulfil my potential and be as great as I can be everyday and be one percent better every time I step on the practice court," he added.

"It was not a normal year" - Mischa Zverev on Carlos Alcaraz's claim to World No.1

Carlos Alcaraz at the Davis Cup by Rakuten Group Stage 2022 Valencia

During a recent interview with Eurosport Germany, Mischa Zverev, older brother of Alexander Zverev, had some strong opinions about Carlos Alcaraz's World No. 1 ranking, remarking that the Spaniard was lucky enough to rise to the top during a very abnormal year for tennis.

Referring to Alcaraz's relatively low points tally for a No. 1, Zverev was of the opinion that it would not have sailed during other seasons, implying that the Spaniard was yet to prove his mettle as someone deserving of the position.

"I recently spoke with Grigor Dimitrov. He told me that a few years ago he would have had 7000 points in the world rankings and was number seven in the world. Alcaraz now has 6740 points and is number one. It was not a normal year: Corona, Wimbledon and various failures of top players. It was strange," said Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz will next play at the Astana Open in Kazakhstan, and will hope to go deep in the event to solidy his position at the top of the sport and prove the few critics he has wrong.

Michal Samulski @MichalSamulski Carlos Alcaraz is confirmed for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, 16-18 December. Carlos Alcaraz is confirmed for the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, 16-18 December. https://t.co/VIkt5pRRln

