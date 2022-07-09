"I'm more excited when UberEats arrives than Elena Rybakina was to win Wimbledon" - Tennis fans react to Elena Rybakina winning the 2022 Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina stunned the tennis world as she won the 2022 Wimbledon Championships by beating World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in Saturday's final. While her performance itself came as a surprise to many, the youngster's calm and composed attitude after winning the biggest title of her career caught the attention of tennis fans even more.

Rybakina celebrated winning the match point in the Wimbledon final just as she has celebrated most other wins in her career. Her composure during the biggest moments has been a key feature of her performances throughout the fortnight.

In light of the 23-year-old Kazakh player's incredible victory and unique celebration, tennis fans took to social media with their views.

"I'm more excited when UberEats arrives than Elena Rybakina was to win Wimbledon," one fan hilariously wrote on Twitter.

Mike Barkhouse @mikebarkhouse Rybakina is a cyborg. She reacted to winning #Wimbledon like she just won a first round 250 match. Scary..... Rybakina is a cyborg. She reacted to winning #Wimbledon like she just won a first round 250 match. Scary.....

"Just felt like Elena Rybakina didnt win the Wimbledon trophy. As cool as cucumber. You would think it was Ons Jabeur that won. Class act despite losing," another fan expressed.

Okiesmann 🇳🇬 @OAgbama Just felt like Elena Rybakina didnt win the #wimbledon trophy. As cool as cucumber. You would think it was Ons Jabeur that won. Class act despite losing. Just felt like Elena Rybakina didnt win the #wimbledon trophy. As cool as cucumber. You would think it was Ons Jabeur that won. Class act despite losing.💃🎾✌️

Briggsy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @briggsy137 I celebrated more getting out the group stage at our pool comp(Did I mention we won the whole thing?)



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



I celebrated more getting out the group stage at our pool comp(Did I mention we won the whole thing?)

After struggling in the opening set, particularly on her usually strong serve, Rybakina was on a mission once the second set began. She found her mojo and served brilliantly while also putting Jabeur's serve under pressure. The 23-year-old faced adversity with great determination and a calm nature to eventually win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Sabinelisickifansss @lisickifansss Rybakina win a career GS: 🙂 Rybakina win a career GS: 🙂 https://t.co/FWvQAvD6Id

"Never seen anyone react like that after winning Wimbledon. Either she was very stunned or she's the coolest player ever," said another tweet on her reaction.

⫩Saskia⫩💕 🇧🇪 🎼 @Saskia24802546

#Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Elena Rybakina rises to the occasionIn its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS Never seen anyone react like that after winning Wimbledon. Either she was very stunned or she's the coolest player ever Never seen anyone react like that after winning Wimbledon. Either she was very stunned or she's the coolest player ever 😂#Wimbledon twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Em White @emwhite_coach Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Elena Rybakina rises to the occasionIn its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS The level of calm and composure she showed throughout the match was unreal! twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… The level of calm and composure she showed throughout the match was unreal! twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Former player and current tennis analyst/commentator Patrick McEnroe also expressed his surprise at Elena Rybakina's reaction to winning a title of such great importance.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe



Wow



Rybakina is the champ Was that the tamest reaction ever to winning @Wimbledon ??WowRybakina is the champ Was that the tamest reaction ever to winning @Wimbledon ??Wow Rybakina is the champ

Abhijeet Dangat @AbhijeetDangat



twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Elena Rybakina rises to the occasionIn its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion Elena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/Wabfr0GTdS Lover her comeback and loved her speech - so cute, and so calm, cool, and collected! Congratulations Elena! Lover her comeback and loved her speech - so cute, and so calm, cool, and collected! Congratulations Elena! 🏆twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

The Kazakh player became the first player from her country to win a Grand Slam singles title. The World No. 23 also became the lowest-ranked player to win the Wimbledon title since Venus Williams (ranked 31st) won the title in 2007.

"Really never felt something like this" - Elena Rybakina after winning Wimbledon

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

While her reactions may have seemed rather subdued, Elena Rybakina was a bundle of emotions during the match. She suggested that she was relieved after the match was over and that she "never felt something like this."

"Honestly, happy that it's finished because really never felt something like this. I just want to say big thanks to the crowd for their support, it was unbelievable these two weeks," Rybakina said in her on-court interview.

The 17th seed also expressed her surprise at reaching the second week of Wimbledon and winning the tournament left her speechless.

"I didn't expect that I'm gonna be in the second week of a Grand Slam at Wimbedon, and to be a winner is just amazing. Honestly, I don't have words to say how happy I am. But I wouldn't be here without my team so I want to say a big thanks to my team," added Rybakina.

Winning the title will not have an effect on Elena Rybakina's WTA ranking as the 2022 Wimbledon Championships does not carry any ranking points. However, this performance should give the Kazakh player a lot of confidence going forward and enter future tournaments as more of a favorite.

