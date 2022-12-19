Stalwarts of the tennis world such as Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka spent their Sunday just like the rest of the world, watching Argentina and France duel it out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Doha.

With millions of spectators from around the world watching, Lionel Messi led his home country to their third ever World Cup title, scoring two goals along the way. After Argentina took an early 2-0 lead, Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in a matter of minutes in the second half to take it to extra time, where Messi struck once more to give his team the lead.

However, with Mbappe scoring his third on the night, the match went to penalties, where Argentina prevailed 4-2. Messi and Mbappe both buried the penalties they took, but France's Aurélien Tchouaméni and Kingsley Coman missed their spot kicks before Gonzalo Montiel wrapped up the contest in Argentina's favor.

Along with their fans, tennis stars also congratulated the team and Lionel Messi on their win, having followed the match all through the night. Azarenka, a long-time Messi admirer, wrote about her favorite team winning the World Cup:

"I'm f**king crying," Victoria Azarenka tweeted. "[Emiliano] Martinez, you are a boss."

Murray, meanwhile, called Lionel Messi "the best athlete of all time," writing:

"Is Messi the best athlete of all time? Forget just football. What a man." Murray tweeted.

The Brit also couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at Piers Morgan, saying:

"Not sure that FIFA World CUp could have gone any worse for you, Piers Morgan," Murray added.

Serena Williams, who was watching the game with her husband Alexis Ohanian, stated:

"Ok if I have a heart attack it’s cause I’m watching this," Williams tweeted.

"WHAT A FINISH. The French should still build Kylian Mbappe a statue after this tournament! Congrats, Argentina + Messi what a historic finish to a legendary career," Ohanian tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from members of the tennis fraternity about Argentina's historic World Cup win:

Victoria Azarenka had previously heaped praise on Lionel Messi after he took Argentina into the semifinals

Victoria Azarenka called Lionel Messi "The King" for his performance against the Netherlands

The final was not the only match in which Lionel Messi shone for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, having previously helped them beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinals with a single-handed performance.

Back then too, Victoria Azarenka heaped praise on the Argentine, calling him "The King" for his display on the night. Andy Murray, Monica Puig and other tennis stars had also joined the Belarusian in praising the No. 10, just like they did on Sunday.

