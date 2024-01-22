"I'm feeling better and better" - Carlos Alcaraz throws down gauntlet to Alexander Zverev ahead of Australian Open QF clash

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has exuded confidence in his game ahead of a blockbuster Australian Open quarterfinal showdown with Alexander Zverev on Wednesday, January 24.

Alcaraz saw off Miomir Kecmanovic for the loss of just eight games, including a bagel in the third set, wrapping up victory in 11 minutes shy of two hours.

The 20-year-old meant business on Rod Laver Arena, consistently outplaying Kecmanovic, firing 43 winners. He stepped it up a notch in the third, not conceding a game, as he reached his seventh quarterfinal - first in Melbourne - in his 12th Major appearance.

Having dropped just one set in four matches this week, Alcaraz said in his post-game press conference that he's happy with his level of tennis but expects a 'tough' clash with Zverev:

"Well, it feels better to make the quarterfinal here in Melbourne. It's really big tournament, an amazing tournament. I'm proud with the level that I am playing. So it's going to be a really tough quarterfinal against Sascha. Hopefully to make the semifinal here, but let's see how it's going to be the next match."

Hoping to play even better than he did against Kecmanovic, the Spaniard added:

"It''s great to find this level, to play this level in the matches. I mean, as I said on the court, I'm feeling better and better every day. I'm feeling better and better every match that I'm playing. (I'm) coming into the quarterfinal with a lot of confidence."

"I will try to take this as an advantage, the confidence that I have and the level that I'm playing. But, hopefully, in the quarterfinals against Sascha, (I) will play a better match than today," he continued.

Alcaraz improves to 7-2 at the Australian Open and 4-0 in 2024. Zverev, meanwhile, is 8-1 after seeing off Cameron Norrie in a fifth-set super tiebreak.

Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Alexander Zverev showdown: "I think for the crowd it's going to be a great match"

Alexander Zverev (left) and Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is expecting a 'tough' battle against Alexander Zverev, considering that he has won only three of his seven matches against the German. The Spaniard also believes that the crowd will love the showdown.

Zverev has won three of the pair's four hardcourt meetings, including a round-robin clash in the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin in their most recent clash. Alcaraz said in his aforementioned press conference:

"Well, he is a really great player. He has beaten great guys here in this tournament. Obviously, I love playing against him. It's always a tough battle. I have to play my best level. He push me to play my 100% every time."

"The last time we faced each other, I lost. So I have to be focus on that. I have to improve my level from that match. ... I think for the crowd it's going to be a great match, as well," he continued.

Carlos Alcaraz will return to World No. 1 and dethrone Novak Djokovic if he lifts the trophy at Melbourne Park.