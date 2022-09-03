"I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena, she's the greatest of all time" - Alija Tomljanovic on Serena Williams after US Open 3R win

Alija Tomljanovic paid tribute to Serena Williams and her career following their US Open third-round clash on Friday night. The Australian came through the contest, winning 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to book her spot in the Round of 16.

However, it was a bitter-sweet moment for the Australian as this is widely expected to be the last match of Williams' professional career. The American announced last month that she plans to retire soon and hinted that it could happen after the New York Grand Slam.

Speaking in her on-court interview after the match, the World No. 46 felt sorry for beating Williams as she was a big fan of the 40-year-old herself.

"Well, I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena Williams just as much as you guys do. And what she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. I never thought that I'd have a chance to play her in her last match," she expressed.

Tomljanovic came into the match knowing the pressure was more on Williams than on her, which meant she would fight until the very end before putting her hands up. That was exactly how the contest unfolded as the 23-time Major winner saved five set points in the end before relenting.

"This is a surreal moment for me. I just thought she would beat me. The pressure wasn't on me. She's Serena. Even to the last point, I knew she's in a really good position to win, even when she's down 5-1. I didn't know how many match points I needed to finish it off, but that's just who she is. She's the greatest of all time, period," she said.

"The thing is, I lost that second set not by doing much wrong. She just played great. I couldn't dwell too long. I know if I'm not focused for two seconds she will run off with that third set," she added.

Tomljanovic credited Serena Williams for paving the way for generations to come and showing the world that anything is possible with the right support system.

"I think she embodies that no dream is too big and it doesn't matter where you come from, or the circumstances. You can do anything if you believe in yourself and you love what you do and have an incredible support system and family around you. I will definitely miss seeing her on the courts. It will not be the same," she concluded.

"It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on in my life" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams fought hard against Alija Tomljanovic, as she has throughout her career, before falling short in her US Open third-round contest.

After the defeat, Williams thanked everyone for their support and stated her joy at the incredible career she has had.

"Oh my god, thank you so much. Thank you. Daddy! Thanks Mom. Oh my god. Just everyone that's here that's been on my side so many years, decades. Oh my gosh, literally decades! It's been a fun ride. It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life. I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I'm just so grateful. Yeah, I mean, you got me here," she expressed.

