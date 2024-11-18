"I'm not about being the first whatever" - Jannik Sinner makes eye-opening remark after clinching eighth title of 2024 at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner won his maiden ATP Finals title on Sunday (November 18), defeating Taylor Fritz in straight sets. Following his triumph in Turin, the World No. 1 — who has a win percentage of over 90% in tour-level matches this year — said that he wasn't much concerned with statistics, while humbly alluding to some improvements he needed to make in his game.

Sinner surrendered only one break-point opportunity during the title match of the 2024 ATP Finals to down fifth-seeded Fritz by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 25 minutes. With his win over the American, the 23-year-old became the first male player in the Open era to win the year-end championships without dropping a single set.

During his post-match press conference, Jannik Sinner was asked whether there were more milestones that he had set his sights on for the next season. In response, the Italian expressed disinterest in being "the first" to achieve elusive feats. He further said that he was more focused on "improving as a player".

"I actually believe there is still gap of improvement. I mean, today I served very, very good at times, which was not the case throughout the whole tournament," Jannik Sinner told the media on Sunday. "There are still certain shots and points what I can make sometimes better, but are small details. The higher you play level-wise, the more details make the difference."

"I'm not looking about being the first whatever. It's just stats what's not written. Me, always try to improve as a player and trying to understand what I can do better."

Jannik Sinner: "Let's see what's coming next year, the future nobody can predict"

Jannik Sinner poses with the year-end No. 1 and the ATP Finals trophy

During the press conference, Jannik Sinner also expressed satisfaction with his shotmaking and the Italian crowd's support throughout his ATP Finals campaign.

"This week was something where I always felt the ball very good. Even in practice sessions, it was very smooth-going," Sinner said. "The connection with the crowd was very nice. Let's see what's coming next year. The future, nobody can predict."

Sinner has won eight titles in 2024 thus far; with the highlights of his season coming during winning runs at the Australian Open and the US Open. He has accumulated a 70-6 win/loss record in his singles matches.

The Italian will next represent his country at the Davis Cup Finals, which will begin on Thursday (November 21). Defending champions Italy will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the team event.

