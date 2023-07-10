"I'm very frustrated, sad and disappointed with such an ending" - Injured Barbora Krejcikova withdraws from Wimbledon 2023

Barbora Krejcikova recently announced that she will be withdrawing from the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to an injury.

Krejcikova locked horns with 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva in the second round of Wimbledon. However, their highly anticipated showdown came to an abrupt end after just an hour of play after Krejcikova was forced to withdraw due to a left leg injury. At the time of her retirement, Andreeva was leading the match with a 6-3, 4-0 scoreline against the No.10 seed.

Barbora Krejcikova received a visit from the trainer after the completion of the first set, during which her lower left leg was attended to. Despite the setback, the determined Czech continued to compete but found herself in need of further treatment after falling behind 3-0 in the second set. Just one game later, Krejcikova decided to withdraw.

On Sunday, July 9, Krejcikova made an announcement on social media, revealing her decision to withdraw from the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

I have been working very hard to be in the best shape for Wimbledon. I had many great practice sessions and I put a lot of effort into my preparation on and off the court every day.



And then the horror scenario came up.

Barbora Krejcikova revealed that she was putting in immense effort to be in peak physical condition for Wimbledon. However, she asserted that it was heartbreaking for her to leave the competition midway.

She openly shared her feelings of frustration, sadness, and disappointment, as this unexpected conclusion left her feeling utterly let down.

"It is and has been very painful and heartbreaking for me that I had to retire in the middle of my 2nd round singles match due to the ankle problem that occurred in my previous match. Im very frustrated, sad and disappointed with such an ending," Barbora Krejcikova tweeted.

It is and has been very painful and heartbreaking for me that I had to retire in the middle of my 2nd round singles match due to the ankle problem that occurred in my previous match.

Im very frustrated, sad and disappointed with such an ending.

The 27-year-old also disclosed that the scans revealed an issue with her ankle. Despite this setback, she made an effort to treat and tape it, hoping to alleviate the pain and continue playing doubles. This was particularly important as she and Katerina Siniakova were the defending champions.

Regrettably, Barbora Krejcikova admitted that she was unable to perform and move on the court during her warm-up with Siniakova. Consequently, she had no choice but to withdraw from the doubles competition as well.

Barbora Krejcikova's compatriot Karolina Muchova also suffers an injury at Wimbledon 2023

Karolina Muchova exits Wimbledon 2023

After Barbora Krejcikova, fellow Czech player, Karolina Muchova, also suffered an unfortunate injury during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. In the first-round match on Thursday, July 6, Germany's Jules Niemeier triumphed over the 16th seed Muchova.

Muchova's campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships came to a disappointing conclusion after she sustained an injury during her first-round match against Niemeier. She fell during the fourth game of the third set and sought immediate medical assistance.

Muchova returned to the court with her right thigh heavily strapped, however, her movement was visibly hindered for the rest of the match, ultimately granting Niemeier a convincing 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 triumph.

Jules Niemeier entered Wimbledon with just seven wins, which was 18 fewer than her opponent, Muchova. Despite this, Niemeier managed to create 19 break points during the match and successfully converted four of them. This enabled her to secure a spot in the second round, where she faced Dalma Galfi.

