"I'm glad I got out without being canceled" - Venus Williams shares her true feelings about new tennis media role ahead of Citi DC Open comeback

After nearly a year and a half out of action, Venus Williams will make a return to the tennis courts again next week, at the 2025 Citi DC Open in Washington. A few weeks earlier however, she enjoyed another role in the tennis ecosystem - as an analyst for TNT sports during the French Open.

Many fans enjoyed the former World No. 1's presence in front of the camera, who drew high praise for her expertise and knowledge of what went on in players' minds during the course of the tournament.

Speaking about the experience during her stint in Washington, however, Williams was more cautious, stating that she was scared about saying the wrong thing on camera more often than not. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was jovial nonetheless, joking that she was glad she endured the ordeal without getting "cancelled" for saying something controversial or opinionate.

“I think it could be very easy to say the wrong thing, is what I realized when I was live on the air. I was, like, ‘Just be careful. Don't say the wrong thing. Don't be too opinionated,’ because I have a lot of opinions, and many of them possibly unfounded. So, I'm glad I got out of it without being canceled!” Venus Williams said.

Venus Williams joined Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff during the French Open this year, where she got to see Gauff win her second Grand Slam title defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Venus Williams takes on Peyton Stearns in Citi DC Open 2025 opener

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings - Source: Getty

Venus Williams will open her campaign at the 2025 Citi DC Open against fellow American Peyton Stearns. Speaking to press in Washington, Williams was all praise for the newer generation of players, showering love on them for the way they have carried women's tennis into the next era.

"I loved the game so much, I didn't realize that it would be so much bigger than myself. And seeing these young women doing positive things with their life, winning tournaments, inspiring the next generation, too, it's like I could have never imagined that."

"So, it's like icing on the cake, cherries on top with the nuts and all the fixings. It's beautiful," Venus Williams said.

In addition to singles, Venus Williams is also playing in doubles at the Citi DC Open, where she has partnered up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste.

