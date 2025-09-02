"I'm not going to let this crush me" - Coco Gauff makes honest admission about her mindset after heartbreaking US Open loss to Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff has shared her thoughts after a heartbreaking fourth-round exit at the US Open on Monday. She was eliminated by former champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Ad

Gauff entered New York after a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati. She started her campaign with resilient wins over Donna Vekic and Magdalena Frech in the initial few rounds, but couldn't weather the storm against Naomi Osaka.

The American revealed her feelings after an early loss in New York and wished to stay optimistic for the future. Here's what she said in her post-match interview:

"Im trying to be positive in front of you guys. I promise you that I don’t feel that way right now, but I am not going to let this crush me. I look forward to the future and making more improvements. Hopefully next year I can grow a lot as a player and as a person," Coco Gauff said

Ad

Trending

Gauff has had an emotional week at the US Open this year. Despite failing to find her best potential, the youngster dug deep to navigate past the initial few rounds.

The 21-year-old spoke about her performance against Naomi Osaka and felt gutted to go out easily in New York.

"Is disappointing,” Coco Gauff said. “For sure it was not the level that I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction, I feel. I maybe was a little bit empty—she forced me to earn every point out there today.”

Ad

Gauff also wished to make improvements for the future and come back stronger on tour. She also acknowledged the work which needs to be put into her serve.

"I know the improvements that I need to make, and I feel like I’m making the right decision by making them. Whatever happens for the rest of the year, I just want it to be improvement. I don’t care about results," Coco Gauff said

Ad

“I think where my serve started from the start of the tournament to today was a big improvement. I feel like now I just have to get everything to work together.”

Coco Gauff will chase the No. 2 spot in the WTA Rankings after 4R exit at the US Open 2025

Gauff at the 2025 US Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff recently lost the No. 2 spot in the WTA rankings to Iga Swiatek. The American will not regain her place in the top two after registering a fourth-round exit in New York.

Ad

Gauff will be eager to cut down the margin with her upcoming title defence in Beijing. She also reached the semifinals of the Wuhan Open in 2024.

While the American was sent packing in the fourth round, Swiatek powered through to the quarterfinals against Ekaterina Alexandrova. She defeated the Russian in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More