"I’m going to post what I want; Whatever I wear does not change my knowledge of the sport" - Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann

Rachel Stuhlmann recently revealed how she built her personal brand by being authentic and how she is inspiring a new generation of tennis fans.

Stuhlmann’s love for tennis started at a young age. She started playing the sport in kindergarten and never looked back. She was ranked among the top 100 nationally in high school and received offers from several prestigious universities. She chose to attend the University of Missouri, where she earned a degree in journalism.

Stuhlmann soon realized she had a knack for connecting with people through social media. She began posting photos and videos of herself playing tennis, wearing trendy outfits, and interviewing her friends on tour.

The 32-year-old has a loyal fan base on all social media sites. She posts regularly on all these platforms, engaging with her audience and providing them with valuable and entertaining content.

Stuhlmann’s secret to success is being authentic and true to herself. She said that she does not follow any rules or norms when it comes to her style or content. She also stated that when she started posting in her own style, that’s when her brand really took off.

"I really want to be myself in this industry. I'm going to post what I want, I'm going to wear what I want. Whatever I wear does not change my knowledge of the sport, that I can strategically talk about the sport, that I can play the sport really well. So posting in my own style, that's when my brand really took off when I just really started being authentically myself," Stuhlmann told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann praises Novak Djokovic's PTPA for their role in ATP’s historic minimum wage policy

Novak Djokovic interacts with the media at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Rachel Stuhlmann recently lauded Novak Djokovic's PTPA for its role in ATP’s new financial security scheme for players, Baseline, which was launched on August 22.

The scheme is unprecedented in ATP’s history and one of its main features is assured base earnings, which guarantees a minimum income level for each season to the top 250-ranked singles players.

Stuhlmann tweeted her reaction to the ATP’s announcement of the scheme. She compared the move, to provide a minimum wage to lower-ranked players, to the one initiated by the PGA Tour in golf last year.

"Professional golf has forced professional tennis to consider and make some serious and impactful changes. It’s going to be an interesting few years coming up in pro tennis. Really happy to see this. Just wish it was $500K tour minimum but this is a start," she wrote.

The program also provides Injury Protection to help players financially when they are injured and a Newcomer Investment, that supports new players on their path to professional tennis.