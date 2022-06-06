"I'm going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready" - Rafael Nadal after winning his 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal laid bare his desire to play at this year's Wimbledon Championships after clinching his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros.

Speaking to the media after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in Sunday's final, the King Of Clay stated that he does not want to miss Wimbledon as long as his body is ready.

"I'm going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. That's it. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss. I think nobody want to miss Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon," Nadal said.

There have been rumors that the Mallorcan could skip Wimbledon in light of his chronic foot injury's refusal to subside.

Even though he confirmed after the final that he played this year's French Open with injections to his foot, he asserted that he is "always ready to play Wimbledon."

Story continues below ad

"I had a lot of success there. I live amazing emotions there. So full credit and respect to the tournament. A player like me, I am always ready to play Wimbledon. So if you ask me if I will be in Wimbledon, I can't give you a clear answer. If I want to win Wimbledon, of course. Let's see how the treatment works. I don't know." Nadal said.

Wimbledon begins on 27 June this year, giving the 36-year-old three weeks of rest - if he skips all preparatory events on grass.

"He's improving all the time, would love to see him with a trophy in the future" - Rafael Nadal on Casper Ruud

Story continues below ad

Rafael Nadal [left] & Casper Ruud [right] with their respective 2022 French Open trophies.

Asked if Casper Ruud had ever beaten him during one of their numerous practice sessions, the 14-time French Open winner said that he does not remember the results of the practice sessions. He instead lauded Ruud for his form this year.

"I don't remember, no. Sorry (smiling). I don't know the practices. But Casper is a great player. He's gonna be the fourth in the race now. Very high position in the ranking, improving every year, because in the past have been only a great player on clay. Now he's winning titles and fighting for the most important events in the other surfaces too," Nadal said.

Story continues below ad

The Mallorcan believes Ruud's work ethic is remarkable, which for him is the key ingredient for an athlete.

"That's, for me, that's the most important thing in the sport, no? The value of the daily work. He has it. He's improving all the time, and even if today probably was a tough day for him, I'm sure that he's very proud and his team is very proud of him, no? All the things that he's achieving are huge, no?" Nadal said, adding, So very happy for him, for his family, We know each other very well. I know how healthy and good people they are. I would love to see him with a trophy in the future."

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title



#RolandGarros King of Clay x 14 @RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title King of Clay x 14 👑@RafaelNadal remains undefeated in Paris finals, conquering Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for a 14th title#RolandGarros https://t.co/GctcC17Ah8

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far