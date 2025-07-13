"I'm gonna be back for sure" - Carlos Alcaraz all smiles despite heartbreaking Wimbledon final loss to Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz was all smiles despite his heartbreaking loss to arch-rival Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday, July 13. He kept his head held high and remained positive, vowing to return next year with even more energy and determination.

Alcaraz entered the final with a strong chance of completing a historic three-peat, having won the tournament the past two years. His run to the final suggested he was well on track to achieve it. However, luck wasn’t on his side against Sinner. Despite taking the first set 6-4, he couldn’t maintain the momentum and went on to lose the next three sets 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Later, during his on-court interview, the Spaniard was asked if he would return to SW19 next year. He replied with a confident yes, saying that every time he plays on the grasscourts of the All England Club, it feels like home.

"Yeah, for sure I am gonna be back as I said many times," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Wimbledon is one of the most beautiful tournament that we have on tour. I just feel at home everytime that I come here. Such a beautiful court. I love playing here."

The World No. 2 also thanked the crowd for creating such a great atmosphere throughout the tournament:

"I love playing in front of all of you. The atmosphere, it is insane every time I that I played here. So, I just have to say thank you. I am gonna be back for sure."

Alcaraz had the full support of his family during the final, with his mother, father, and brothers cheering him on from the players’ box. They were joined by his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and the rest of his team.

