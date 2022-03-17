"I'm gonna find you and I'm gonna rip you up like a piece of paper" - Comedian Amber Ruffin's strong message to Naomi Osaka's heckler

Comedian Amber Ruffin fired a stern warning to the spectator who heckled Naomi Osaka during her match against Veronika Kudermetova in Indian Wells. Ruffin claimed she would find the heckler and rip them up "like a piece of paper."

During the early stages of the match, a fan in the crowd yelled "Naomi you suck" after the Japanese dropped serve. Osaka was left visibly upset and broke down in tears. The Japanese went on to lose the match in straight sets and was eliminated from the tournament.

After the match, Osaka addressed the crowd and said the incident reminded her of the time when Venus and Serena Williams were abused in the same manner at Indian Wells many years ago.

Ruffin, who is a writer for the show Late Night with Seth Meyers, had a message of support for Osaka. She said everyone was proud of the Japanese and that she had their unconditional support no matter the circumstances.

"It really made me mad when this happened because I love her so much. So, I just wanted to drop by for a special message of support for Naomi Osaka. Naomi, we are so proud of you and we love you, and we're gonna support you no matter what you do," Ruffin said.

"And I also got a message for the heckler. I'm gonna find you. I'm gonna find you and I'm gonna rip you up like a piece of paper. You wanna yell 'Naomi you suck?' Well you know what sucks? Your chances of survival."

Naomi Osaka on the entry list for the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka will next compete in the Miami Open

Following her Indian Wells disappointment, Osaka is expected to compete at the Miami Open after receiving a wildcard. The Japanese reached the quarterfinals of the competition last year and will be keen to do better this time around.

Osaka will be joined in Miami by nine of the top-10 WTA players, including Barbora Krejcikova, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her title at the WTA 1000 event.

