"I'm gonna text him now, I'm so happy" - Anna Kalinskaya elated after boyfriend Jannik Sinner and she reach their maiden grass finals on same day

Anna Kalinskaya and her boyfriend, Jannik Sinner, reached their maiden grasscourt finals on Friday, June 22. The Russian player was elated and hoped that she could watch the Italian play the next day.

Sinner got the better of Zhang Zhizhen in the semifinal of the Halle Open as he beat the Chinese 6-4, 7-6(3) and set up a showdown against Hubert Hurkacz in the championship match.

Kalinskaya, on the other hand, got the better of Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal of the Berlin Open 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1. After the match, during her on-court interview, the 25-year-old was informed that her boyfriend had also reached the final in Halle, to which she replied:

"I’m just trying to be a little bit as good as him... Let's see if we can watch each other tomorrow. Congratulations to him, I’m gonna text him now. I’m so happy."

Kalinskaya and Sinner are one of the latest tennis power couples. The pair was spotted training together before the 2024 French Open.

The Russian was in the stands supporting Sinner during his matches in Paris. The Italian was also present in Kalinskaya's player box often.

Sinner confirmed his relationship with Kalinskaya after his first-round victory over Christopher Eubanks at Roland-Garros. He also mentioned that he likes to keep his private life away from the eye of the public.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya previously struggled to make an impact on grass

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has made his presence known on the hard court and even won a Tour-level title on clay. However, he was yet to make an impact on grass. The 22-year-old has won 13 titles, including two Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Canada and an Australian Open title.

Meanwhile, Kalinskaya's only title is a WTA 125 title won in Midland, USA, at the Greater Midland Tennis Center in 2023. In 2024, she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and made it to her first WTA 1000 final (Dubai Tennis Championships).

Kalinskaya defeated Nao Hibino in the first round in Berlin and was a beneficiary of two walkovers from Marketa Vondrousova and Aryna Sabalenka before defeating Victoria Azarenka in the semifinal. She will face either Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula in the final on June 23.

Sinner defeated Tallon Greikspoor, Fabian Marozsan, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Zhang Zhizhen to reach the final in Halle before setting up a clash with Hubert Hurkacz in the final.