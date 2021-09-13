"I'm the happiest man alive because you guys made me feel very special" - Novak Djokovic to the crowd after losing US Open final

Daniil Medvedev stunned Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the 2021 US Open final on Sunday, thus denying the Serb the chance to complete the Calendar Slam. With this triumph, Medvedev has become the first Russian man since Marat Safin in 2005 to lift a Grand Slam trophy.

In the much-anticipated encounter featuring the top two seeds, Novak Djokovic was striving for unimagined history. The 34-year-old was bidding to become the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles, and also the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Calendar Slam (winning all four Majors in a single year).

But even though he ended up falling short, Novak Djokovic did enjoy the lion's share of the crowd support throughout the match. In fact, in an unusual turn of events, the Serb was the fan favorite throughout the fortnight in New York. The spectators were especially loud during Sunday's final, cheering vociferously for their hero who was on the cusp of some unprecedented history.

During the trophy presentation ceremony Djokovic acknowledged his fans while fighting back tears, and thanked them for their undying support. The World No. 1 asserted that despite the loss, he was the "happiest man alive" because of the love he was given by the crowd.

"I would like to say that tonight even though I have not won the match my heart is filled with joy," Djokovic said. "I'm the happiest man alive because you guys made me feel very special on the court."

"You guys touched my soul, I've never felt like this in New York," he added. "I love you guys, thank you so much for your support and everything you've done tonight for me. I love you and I will see you soon. Thank you."

"If there is anyone who deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it's you" - Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic (L) and Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic was equally appreciative of his opponent in his speech. He congratulated Daniil Medvedev on the title before claiming that the Russian is the most deserving Grand Slam winner on tour at the moment.

"I would like to start off by saying congrats to Daniil," the Serb said. "Amazing match, amazing tournament. If there is anyone who deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it's you. So well done."

"You have an amazing team, you're one of the greatest guys on the tour, we get along very well," he added. "I wish you many more Grand Slams, many more Majors. I'm sure you'll be on this stage in the future again."

Edited by Musab Abid